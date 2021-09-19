What's the Free Fire ID of DDG Gamers? Stats, monthly earnings, and channel views details

As a result of Free Fire’s massive popularity in India, numerous content creators have grown to fame. DDG Gamers is one such figure who is primarily known for his videos related to events, tricks, and more.

Presently, the renowned YouTuber has over 2.37 million subscribers, alongside a total of 306.28 million views. DDG Gamers also has over 11.7 thousand followers on Instagram and 40.4 thousand followers on BOOYAH.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID is 2501216282. Here are his stats in Free Fire as of today, 19 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

DDG Gamers has retained incredible lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

DDG Gamers has 652 squad games to his name and has 137 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.01%. He has 2441 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.74.

Meanwhile, he has secured 163 victories in the 495 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 32.92%. With 1315 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.96.

The content creator has featured in 766 solo games and has come out on top on 112 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 14.62%. At a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has a total of 2179 kills.

Ranked stats

Here are the ranked stats of DDG Gamers in the ongoing season (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, DDG Gamers has appeared in 61 squad matches and has a win tally of 11, resulting in a win rate of 18.03%. He has racked up a total of 192 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Apart from this, he has participated in a single duo game and has three frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.00.

DDG Gamers hasn't played any games in solo mode.

Monthly earnings

According to Social Blade, DDG Gamers’ estimated monthly earnings from his channel lie between $6.1k - $98.3k.

YouTube channel

DDG Gamers has been regularly uploading Free Fire-related content to his channel. At the moment, he has a total of 424 videos, and the most-viewed one has 24 million views.

In the previous 30 days, DDG Gamers has gained 150k subscribers and 24.57 million views, as per Social Blade.

Note: DDG Gamers' stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

