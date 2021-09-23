What’s the Free Fire ID of FF Antaryami? In-game stats, monthly earnings and more

Sandeep Panwar, also known as FF Antaryami, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber who is famous for his fun videos featuring the battle royale title. The Uttarakhand-based content creator has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, collecting a massive fanbase.

As of now, FF Antaryami boasts a subscriber count of over 3.26 million, with a total of 467.20 million views combined. He also has over 53 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antrayami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840, and his stats as of today, 23 September 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has participated in 11680 squad games in Free Fire and has a win tally of 2425, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.76%. He has notched 32909 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Coming to duo mode, he has competed in 5265 matches and has bettered his foes in 453, retaining a win rate of 8.60%. With 15306 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Apart from these, the content creator has appeared in 3858 solo games and has 301 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 7.80%. He has 8559 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has featured in 114 ranked squad matches in the ongoing season and has 22 victories, leading to a win ratio of 19.29%. He has 355 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.86.

He has secured four wins in 156 duo games, translating to a win percentage of 2.56%. In the process, he has bagged 349 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The YouTuber has participated in 10 solo matches as well and has secured three kills with a K/D ratio of 0.30.

Monthly earnings

Here are FF Antaryami's monthly earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly income of FF Antaryami is in the range of $6.5K to $104K.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has grown rapidly on YouTube in the past few years. He currently has 425 videos on his channel, and the most popular one has 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, FF Antaryami has gained a total of 140 thousand subscribers and 25.998 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: FF Antaryami’s stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish