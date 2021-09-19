What's the Free Fire ID of FireEyes Gaming? Stats, monthly income, and real name details

Pratham Shaw, better known as FireEyes Gaming to his fans, is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator with over 3.56 million subscribers on YouTube. He regularly churns out gameplay and tips and tricks videos which have attracted a massive audience. His total view count stands at 366 million.

In the last 30 days, the content creator has earned over 130k subscribers and 25.912 million views.

What is FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912. His stats as of 18 September 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Pratham has a kill-to-death ratio of 4.07 in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has played in 16664 squad matches and has bettered his opponents in 3603 of these, approximating a win rate of 21.62%. He has retained a K/D ratio of 4.07, with 53157 kills to his name.

The YouTuber has participated in 1587 duo games and emerged victorious in 250, upholding a win percentage of 15.75%. He has garnered 4315 frags, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.23.

Lastly, he has featured in 953 solo matches and bagged first on 97 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 10.17%. FireEyes Gaming has racked up 2556 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Pratham is yet to play in a ranked solo game (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has competed in 192 ranked squad matches and registered 15 Booyahs, adding a win ratio of 7.81%. He has eliminated 515 enemies and retains a K/D ratio of 2.91.

The content creator has been engaged in 30 duo games this season and has a win tally of three, resulting in a win rate of 10.00%. With 84 kills, he has also managed a K/D ratio of 3.11.

He has not played any solo games yet.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's stats were registered when writing the article, and these will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming has gained 25.91 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Pratham is estimated to earn around $6.5K - $103.6K from his YouTube channel - FireEyes Gaming.

YouTube channel

Pratham joined YouTube back in November 2019 and surpassed 3.5 million subscribers. He has uploaded close to 250 videos which have accumulated more than 367 million views in total. The most-watched video on his channel has over 15 million views.

