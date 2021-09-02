What's the Free Fire ID of Rahul Gamer? In-game stats, YouTube income, guild and more details

Rahul Gamer is a budding Free Fire content creator who posts videos related to the battle royale game on YouTube. His channel currently has 1.59 million subscribers and 104.99 million combined views.

Rahul Gamer also has 8.7K followers on Instagram.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID is 193185339. His lifetime and ranked stats as of September 2, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has competed in 9613 squad games and has recorded 2024 victories, resulting in a win rate of 21.05%. With 28865 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has also played 5299 duo games and has won on 673 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.70%. He has 15189 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.28 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has 352 Booyahs in 2725 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 12.91%. He has 7846 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 3.31.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has won 19 of the 52 ranked squad games he has played this season, making his win rate 36.53%. He racked up 217 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.58 in this mode.

The content creator has also featured in 1 ranked solo match, during which he secured 2 kills.

Rahul Gamer has not played a ranked duo game this season yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Rahul Gamer plays more Free Fire matches.

Rahul Gamer’s income

Rahul Gamer's YouTube earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, Rahul Gamer's estimated monthly and yearly YouTube income is $2K - $31.7K and $23.8K - $380.1K, respectively.

Rahul Gamer’s guild

Details of Rahul Gamer's guild in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer's Free Fire guild is called “The LastHope,” and its ID is 3003954041.

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel presently has 331 videos, with the most popular one boasting 6.9 million views. As mentioned earlier, the channel has 1.59 million subscribers and 104.99 million views.

Rahul Gamer has gained 60K subscribers and 7.91 million views on his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh