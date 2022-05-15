What's Free Fire Partner Program and who can get V Badge from it?

The majority of Free Fire's content creators have their sights set on becoming Partner Program members. V Badge and the various perks associated with being a partner are the primary motivators behind their desire to achieve partner status. The list includes the following:

In-game rewards, currency and more.

Financial compensation.

Access to content as well as the official observer client in advance.

Option to communicate with the official team.

Feature on the game's handle and exclusive merchandise.

Redeem codes for giveaways to fans.

Invites to tournaments.

While older users and content creators are familiar with the Partner Program as well as the application requirements, newer players are not as informed about the same. The next section contains detailed information about the same.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. However, they may continue to play Free Fire MAX.

A look at Free Fire Partner Program and its eligibility criteria

The Free Fire Partner Program is an initiative by Garena to extend the game's reach by assisting content creators, in particular, to help them attain their true potential. However, joining is not the most straightforward task to undertake due to the minimum requirements.

The requirements of the becoming a partner (Image via Garena)

Currently, the program is only available to YouTubers and has a long list of prerequisites. These are explained in detail on the official webpage and are as follows:

A YouTube channel that has at least 100k subscribers.

Channels should have a minimum of 80% content around the battle royale title in the previous month.

Views in the previous month should be greater than 300k.

The uploaded content should be clean, non-offensive and also meet all of Garena's policies.

Players should have consistency in social media activity and content quality.

Gamers should demonstrate professionalism and should be willing to work hard besides having a passion for gaming.

The steps for sending the applications are as follows:

Press the 'Apply now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users should first visit the Free Fire Partner Program website on any web browser.

Step 2: Next, they should click the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen to open the application form.

Gamers need to submit the following details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players need to submit details like:

Official Name

Mobile number

Channel name

Channel link

Subscriber count

Reason for joining the partner program

Type of content uploaded on the channel

Address

Besides the details mentioned above, they have to submit their ID proof as well.

Step 4: They should then apply and wait till they hear back from the official team.

The application window for the program is open right now and will only be available for a short period of time. So, those who believe they meet the requirements should submit their applications as soon as possible.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan