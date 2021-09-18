What’s the Free Fire ID of Tonde Gamer? Stats, monthly income, and real name revealed

Tonde Gamer, a Free Fire content creator from Nepal, has made a name for himself in the community due to his fantastic gameplay. The player has a massive subscriber count of 4.44 million and regularly churns out exciting game-related videos with commentary.

In the last month, he has gained 310K subscribers, along with 87.47 million views. Simultaneously, he boasts over 4 million followers on Booyah, where he regularly streams the title.

What is Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 282951914. According to Nepali Fandom, his real name is Sarju Giri. Tonde Gamer’s stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has 42.50% win rate in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 16542 squad matches and has bettered his opponents in 7032 games, resulting in a win rate of 42.50%. In the process, he has accumulated 66057 frags and upheld a kill-to-death ratio of 6.95.

The YouTuber has 1424 Booyahs in 6850 duo games, adding up to a win ratio of 20.78%. With 26567 eliminations, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The streamer has contested in 3379 solo games and has retained first place in 280 matches, registering a win percentage of 8.28%. He has recorded 6871 frags, securing a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has 47.72% win rate in the ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Sarju has won 42 of the 88 squad matches, converting to a win rate of 47.72%. He is just a few frags shy of 600 kills, at a K/D ratio of 12.98.

The broadcaster has participated in 14 duo matches and has remained undefeated in two, equaling a win percentage of 14.28%. He has 45 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The content creator has played 24 solo games and remained unbeaten in two for a win ratio of 8.33%. he has notched 49 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Monthly income

He has gained 87 million views in previous month (Image via Free Fire)

According to the Social Blade website, Tonde Gamer is expected to earn in the range of $21.9K - $349.9K every month from his YouTube channel.

YouTube

Also Read

Tonde Gamer started with Free Fire content creation in February 2021 and has successfully attracted players with his gameplay. He has accumulated close to 1000 uploads, which have crossed 688 views combined.

Edited by Ravi Iyer