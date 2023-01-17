What is Sigma and is it related to Free Fire?

Free Fire and FF MAX fans may have heard about Sigma, a new battle royale game that was released in November 2022. The BR shooter became an instant hit among FF/FF MAX fans and even garnered almost 500K downloads within 48 hours on the Google Play Store after it was made available via early access.

Interestingly, Google removed Sigma from the Play Store after almost 48 hours, but its popularity was not affected much. Right after its removal from the Play Store, Sigma Battle Royale became available on multiple websites via APK links, and plenty of FF fans are still downloading it.

Sigma is not linked to Free Fire, as both games are backed by different developers and publishers

Sigma is not linked to Free Fire and FF MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Southeast Asian indie game company, 111dots Studio, develops free Fire and its MAX variant. Singaporean game company Garena serves as the publisher of the games. Sigma, on the other hand, is backed by a firm named Studio Arm Private Limited.

However, many mistakenly believe that Sigma is linked to FF (or FF MAX) because of the similarities in the graphics, weapons, modes, and maps. Apart from the similarities, Sigma also boasts a smaller download size that got it the unofficial title of "Free Fire Lite."

Interestingly enough, the identical in-game features were the reason behind Sigma's removal from the Play Store. Google removed Sigma from its store due to a reported violation of its Developer Program Policy. So one can assume that Sigma got taken down for being a replica of FF/FF MAX.

Players should avoid APK download links for Sigma

Sigma is inaccessible as its server is closed (Image via Studio Arm Private Limited)

As mentioned in the previous section, download links for Sigma are now available on multiple websites, but here's why players should avoid using them to install the APK file.

The links are unauthorized

The primary reason to avoid any APK links from third-party websites is that they are unofficial. Additionally, sources for Sigma Battle Royale's APK file are dubious and should be avoided for data security and privacy reasons.

No Google Play authentication

Unlike Garena Free Fire, Sigma Battle Royale has no Google Play authentication as it was taken down by the tech giant from its app store. Thus, it makes sense for players to go for options that are already available in the Play Store.

Installing from dubious sources might result in malware

If users choose an unauthorized source to install the app, they must note that it can introduce malware during the installation of the game. Most of the time, dubious sources trick players into installing malicious files that can harm them in many ways.

Sigma's servers are currently closed

Sigma Battle Royale stopped working a few weeks ago, and players who had already installed it started encountering a maintenance pop-up. The message read:

"The server is closed. Thank you for being a part of this test and we look forward to seeing you again in the near future."

Thus, even if players install the game, they will not be able to access it any time soon.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes