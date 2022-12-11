Is Sigma working? Exploring the server status of Free Fire's clone

Sigma, a new Battle Royale (BR) shooter, became famous among lower-end Android users after its launch due to its close resemblance to Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. However, the same became the reason for its downfall as Google took down Sigma from the Play Store just as the game was about to complete 48 hours.

The BR game, which became available via early access, was found to have breached Google's Developer Program Policy by allegedly copying in-game features of FF and FF MAX. The game's APK continued to be available via multiple websites, but the developers have now taken down the game's servers.

The maintenance message that pops up after launching Sigma reads,

"The server is closed. Thank you for being a part of this test and we look forward to seeing you again in the near future."

The pop-up does not reveal details, but Sigma may return with optimizations shortly. There is no exact date scheduled for its official release.

The message pop-up after players are launching Sigma (Image via Studio Arm Private Limited)

Sigma servers are offline, fans wonder about the return of Free Fire's rival

The popularity of Sigma among FF fans earned it the unofficial title of Free Fire Lite. However, the existence of numerous similarities between the two games is possibly the reason why Sigma's developer firm, Studio Arm Private Limited, has taken its servers offline.

One can expect to see some drastic changes in Sigma if it ever makes a return to the Play Store. The developers will make necessary optimizations to comply with Google's Developer Program Policy. However, this is mere speculation, and there is a chance that Sigma may never return.

Download links for Sigma are still listed on various websites

Multiple websites are showcasing download links for Sigma's APK file (Image via Google)

The game servers are offline now, but many websites are still providing access to Sigma's APK for visitors and clicks. One should avoid any links for the Sigma (or Sigma Battle Royale) APK files as the app will probably not work upon installation.

Moreover, downloading an APK file from an unauthorized and dubious source can also bring unwanted malware and bloatware to a device. One can face serious repercussions as they pose a risk to data security.

One must go for Garena Free Fire or FF MAX if they own a decent mid-range Android smartphone (Image via Google Play Store)

Instead of downloading Sigma using an unofficial link, players should look for Free Fire alternatives that have Google Play Store authentication. Sigma became famous due to its "280 MB" download size, much lower than that of Free Fire or FF MAX. Players can prioritize that to narrow down their search results.

Shooter games like ScarFall - The Royale Combat, Hero Hunters, and MaskGun - FPS Shooting Gun Game are decent alternatives for lower-end Android users. However, if one has a device with decent specifications suited for gaming, they should opt for FF (or FF MAX), PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and other trusted games for a better experience.

