What is Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, channel views, and monthly income details

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is a successful Free Fire content creator from India. The YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh makes videos to trigger a change in the community, which unfortunately draws him into controversy on certain occasions.

In addition to his primary channel, which currently has 1.46 million subscribers, the player also has a second channel, Skylite, which currently has 81.2 thousand subscribers. He recently began streaming Minecraft on it.

What is Skylord’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Skylord’s Free Fire MAX ID is 77985476. His lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Skylord has played more squad games (Image via Garena)

Skylord has participated in 15550 squad games and registered 7720 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 49.64%. He has accumulated 53006 kills, boasting a K/D ratio of 6.77.

The content creator has featured in 760 duo matches altogether while scoring only 181 wins, adding to a win percentage of 23.81%. With 2267 eliminations, Abhiyuday Mishra maintains a kill-to-death ratio of 3.92.

Coming to the solo games, the player has 763 matches to his credit and registered 128 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 16.77%. Skylord has bagged 2479 kills in this mode, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Ranked stats

Skylord holds a 35% win rate in squad games (Image via Garena)

Skylord is presently ranked in the Heroic tier in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season. He has played in 48 squad games, earning 17 Booyahs and posting a 35.41%-win rate. The player defeated 156 opponents and has a 5.03 kill-to-death ratio.

He has also competed in 28 duo matches but is yet to win. The player has 29 frags and a K/D ratio of 1.04.

Clash Squad

CS stats (Image via Garena)

In 4v4 mode, Skylord has only played 567 games and maintains a 59.61% win rate with 338 victories. He has 2104 kills, retaining a KDA of 2.02 and average damage per match of 1572.

Note: Skylord’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Skylord's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Abhiyuday Mishra’s monthly income through the Skylord YouTube channel is estimated to be around the range of $811 - $13K. The yearly income estimate is approximately around $9.7K - $155.6K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Skylord launched his channel in 2020 and amassed a massive audience within a short time, reaching 1 million subscribers the following year. He currently has just over 210 videos on the channel, which have garnered 146 million views.

The previous month, Skylord acquired 30k subscribers and received 3.243 million views, which is not small by any means.

