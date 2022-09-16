What is "There are abnormal activities with your account" error in Free Fire?

Free Fire has achieved a great deal of success on the mobile platform and is enjoyed by millions of users across the world daily. However, occasionally, individuals encounter a few errors that curtail their overall gameplay experience.

“There are abnormal activities with your account. It has been suspended” is also one of many error messages encountered by players. Unlike others, however, it highlights an unfortunate situation with few solutions.

Read through to find out in detail about this error in Free Fire.

"Abnormal activities detected" error message in Free Fire

This error message that will appear on the screen if the accounts have been banned (Image via Garena)

If a player receives the error mentioned in the above notice when attempting to access Free Fire, it would indicate that the developers have found the account in question guilty of utilizing unauthorized third-party applications.

To combat the grave problem of cheating in Free Fire and ensure a fair gameplay experience for all users, Garena has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. As a result, the developers have strictly prohibited the use of third-party applications that interact with the game’s client, as these compromise its competitive integrity.

Here is Garena's explanation on the error message (Image via Garena)

In an attempt to keep the game clean, Garena bans millions of users every week for engaging in illicit activities. Suspensions of this kind are permanent and are imposed only after a thorough investigation and adequate evidence from the account has been uncovered. Moreover, the developers don't provide any proof to the players.

Additionally, developers don't entertain any appeals once a ban has been imposed. These restrictions also apply to mobile devices.

What other activities can get gamers banned?

These are the list of different activites which can get players banned (Image via Garena)

The developers have addressed the issue of cheating and using third-party applications on their support website. According to them, engaging in the following behavior will land individuals in deep trouble.

Use of unauthorized and modified game client to play the game.

Employing illicit tools that interact with the game client.

Utilization of unofficial programs to get a gameplay edge.

Altering the game’s model files to attain an undue advantage.

Exploiting bugs and glitches within Free Fire.

Bypassing the game’s anti-hack through any means.

Being reported by players and detected for abnormal gameplay simultaneously.

On top of that, intentionally teaming up with hackers can also have grave consequences, and users may be temporarily banned from ranked or team modes.

Consequently, one should never utilize any form of hacks, mods, or third-party tools, as the short-term advantage is not worth risking a ban. On top of this, individuals are also advised not to download the game from any unofficial source.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions on the battle royale title, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul