Why Free Fire players should not intentionally play with hackers

The problem of hacking in Free Fire is persistent, and essentially, encountering a cheater within the game ruins the overall experience for all the users. Thus, to combat this issue, Garena has taken active steps by improving the anti-cheat measure and regularly banning a considerable number of users worldwide as part of their crackdown on this issue.

Many gamers take the help of hackers by teaming up with them, usually to achieve their objective of winning more games or even accomplishing a certain rank. Individuals are of the opinion that since they are not indulging in the unfair acts themselves, they will not be held accountable.

However, this is not the case, and Garena has laid down severe punishments for teaming up with hackers in any game mode.

Users will be punished for teaming up with hackers in Free Fire

Garena has implemented a strict anti-cheat policy to provide gamers with a fair and equitable gameplay experience while safeguarding the game's competitive integrity. Players are not safe when pairing up with hackers as well.

Garena has put up a dedicated section on its official support website dealing with the punishments for teaming up with hackers. The developers have clearly explained the consequences where gamers intentionally queue with hackers when attempting to increase their rank.

The punishments for teaming with hackers (Image via Garena)

These are divided into three categories: first, when players team up with hackers for a few matches on the same day, they will receive an email on their account warning them not to queue up with the hackers anymore.

The second category of punishments comes into play when the same illicit behavior continues and players ignore the initial email. In this case, gamers may receive a ban from playing in teams or ranked matches. Both of these restrictions will apply for a total duration of two days.

A graphic explaining the repercussions of teaming with hackers (Image via Garena)

Even then, if users do not stop playing with hackers multiple times a day, their rank will be reset to Bronze automatically. Individuals will also receive a two-day ban from participating in team modes for two days. This constitutes the third category of punishments Garena inflicts on users who deliberately team up with hackers.

Subsequently, players should attempt to push rank or win games by fair means only. Intentionally teaming up with hackers will have repercussions and land them in deep trouble and even a rank reset.

Reasons that can get players banned in Free Fire MAX

List of reasons which can get players banned (Image via Garena)

Garena has an entire section dedicated to reasons that can get players banned from the battle royale title. List of actions involved:

Use of modified or unauthorized game client

Use unauthorized tools to interact with the game client

Modify the game's model files to get an upper hand

Utilization of non-official applications to get an edge

Exploiting bugs and glitches

Bypassing Free Fire's anti-hack system

Being reported by multiple players for hacking simultaneously

Once evidence is found on a user's account for cheating, it will be permanently banned and suspended, which is final. The developers have a zero-tolerance policy and have strict measures in place to ensure a sound gameplay experience.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

