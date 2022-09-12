Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

The community of Free Fire and its MAX version features a number of successful content creators across platforms like YouTube who have earned an unparalleled following. Madhu Pennem Gaming is among the most popular names to post content in Telugu and has already earned a massive following.

The player boasts 1.18 million subscribers on his channel, where he posts clips of his gameplay, videos around events, and more. In addition to his YouTube following, he has also posted 102k followers on Instagram.

Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID

Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 770399157, and his IGN is Pennem_Star. The content creator has achieved Master rank in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Madhu Pennem Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Madhu Pennem Gaming has joined 1,770 solo games and has come out unbeaten in 130 encounters, averaging a win percentage of 7.34%. He has amassed 4,178 eliminations, and 1,316 of these have come in as headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.55, and a headshot percentage of 31.50%.

In the duo encounters, the content creator has made 1,691 appearances and attained Booyahs 187 times, leading to a win percentage of 11.05%. He has acquired 3,461 eliminations while landing 773 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.30 alongside a headshot ratio of 22.33%.

Finally, Madhu Pennem Gaming has featured in 18,901 squad games and prevailed in 4,232 matches, translating to a victory rate of 22.39%. He has attained 51,510 kills, 12,705 of which are registered as headshots, which add up to a K/D ratio of 3.51 and a headshot percentage of 24.67%.

Ranked stats

Madhu Pennem Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has contested in seven duo games and is yet to score a single victory in this team mode. On the other hand, he has taken down 19 opponents; six are registered as headshots, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.71 and maintaining a headshot percentage of 31.58%.

Madhu Pennem Gaming has entered 149 squad encounters in Free Fire MAX ranked season and bettered his opposition to score victories 59 times, resulting in a win percentage of 39.59%. With 807 frags and 202 headshots, the Indian star has retained a K/D ratio of 8.97 and a headshot ratio of 25.03%.

Note: Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were collected from his account on September 12, 2022. The numbers will change as he continues to participate in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates posted by Social Blade, Madhu Pennem Gaming's earnings through his YouTube channel are expected to be between $564 and $9k. The Indian player's approximated yearly earnings are believed to be around the range of $6.8k to $108.4k.

YouTube channel

Madhu Pennem Gaming embarked on his journey as a content creator on YouTube back in 2019. He has worked hard and posted close to 750 videos, generating over 164 million views combined.

The year after his start, the Free Fire player attained the 100k subscriber milestone, which increased to 10-fold by September 2021. The channel has expanded at an incredible pace, gaining 10k subscribers and 2.258 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan