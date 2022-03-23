What time will Garena Free Fire OB33 update release today (23rd March)

The anticipated March update for Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant is rolling out globally on March 23, 2022, earlier in the morning. The timings for the update's rollout will be different for all the servers and regions.

One can consider the upcoming update as quite significant in terms of the features, additions, and balance changes it will introduce. Players can expect a variety of new in-game content in quality and quantity.

The entire content will become accessible after users complete the OB33 update for Free Fire. However, they will have to wait for a few hours to view new content. Readers can find out more about the same in the following section:

Disclaimer: As already mentioned, Free Fire has been banned in India, and players will have to download the MAX variant to enjoy the new content.

Garena Free Fire: When will the update OB33 hit the servers globally

The servers will go offline between 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the Indian sever (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, the update will arrive today, i.e., on 23 March 2022, and the timings for the rollout will be different around the globe. The MAX variant will be the only game receiving the update in the Indian server, where Free Fire has been banned.

Indian players can expect the maintenance break around 10.00 - 11.00 am (IST). Although the developers haven't revealed the end time for the break, players can expect it to last around six to seven hours. Here's what the devs had to say:

"Dear Survivors,

To optimize your gaming experience, we will be conducting server maintenance on 23rd March 10:00 - 11:00 (GMT + 5:30). You will not be able to login to the game during this period. Players who are not logged in and online before this time will not be affected."

Developers further explained that the players of the MAX variant don't need to download the update. However, if prompted, they can follow the required process.

"For most Free Fire Max players, there is no need to update the game after the maintenance. You will be able to play immediately after the maintenance ends."

"If an update is required, you can follow the instructions shown to you. Please also ensure that Google Play Store country has been set as India in order to update successfully."

The release timing for regions other than India, as per their server time, is given as follows:

Bangladesh - 5.30 am

Malaysia - 12.00 pm

South Africa, West Africa, and surrounding regions - 6.00 am

Other expected release timings for various servers (as per server time):

Nepal – 10.45 am

England – 5.30 am

USA – 1.30 am

Indonesia – 12.30 pm

Japan – 2.30 pm

Brazil – 2.30 pm

Europe – 6.30 am

Once the maintenance break ends, players will be able to access the game and enjoy the new content. Garena will also send compensation rewards to players via Free Fire's in-game mail.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar