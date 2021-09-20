When is Free Fire Max coming to India? Release date announced

Garena's upcoming game, Free Fire Max, will be arriving in the last week of September and is expected to upgrade the original game. The reason behind the Max variant's arrival is that many users have criticized Free Fire time and again for its standard quality graphics and poor in-game mechanics.

Hopefully, Free Fire Max will live up to the expectations of fans. The release date for the same was announced by Garena on 19 September 2021 around 8:00 pm (IST), reigniting fans' excitement. The complete details of Free Fire Max's release in India are given below.

Free Fire Max in India: When will the game arrive to the Play Store

When will Free Fire Max release in India?

The game is dropping on the Play Store on 28 September (Image via Garena)

The global release date for Free Fire Max is 28 September 2021. Therefore, Indian fans can see the game's arrival to the Google Play Store on the same day.

Here's what the announcement post read:

"After many months of preparation, we are finally ready to launch our special product. 💥 The Free Fire Max will be available globally on Google Play and App Stores on the 28th of September!"

"Mark your calendars and be the first players to try out the best version of Free Fire. Experience awesome graphics, interactive features and Craftland where you can customize your own maps."

What will be the download size of Free Fire Max?

Download size (Image via Free Fire Max/Google Play Store)

Some time ago, the APK download size for the upcoming title was visible on certain devices. The enhanced version of Free Fire is expected to be 1.03 GB, and additional resource packages will vary in size.

Who will be able to download Free Fire Max?

Pre-registrations for the game are still on (Image via Free Fire Max/Google Play Store)

The new game will be available to users who have already pre-registered for the same. The pre-registrations for Free Fire Max are ending on 27 September 2021. Android users can click here to pre-register, while those with iPadOS and iOS can click here.

What will be the rewards and new features?

Rewards

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Garena)

After the launch of Free Fire Max, the following rewards will be distributed by Garena to players according to the respective milestones reached:

Five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

New features

The game's expected features include the following:

360° lobby: It will be a private and customizable lobby for gamers to display their items.

It will be a private and customizable lobby for gamers to display their items. Craftland: It will allow players to craft their own maps and invite their in-game friends to play.

It will allow players to craft their own maps and invite their in-game friends to play. Bermuda MAX: A new variant of Free Fire's Bermuda.

Also Read

From 28 September onwards, players who have pre-registered for Free Fire Max will be able to download and log in with their original player IDs. The new game will automatically sync all accounts, items, and progress.

Users will be able to play with others regardless of the version they are using, whether it's Max or regular.

Edited by Siddharth Satish