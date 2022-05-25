When is Free Fire MAX OB34 update releasing for Indian server?

The OB34 Advance Server for Free Fire MAX and Free Fire culminated on 23 May, and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming patch update. They will have to wait a few more hours as the update is launching across the majority of the servers, including the Indian region, today, i.e., 25 May 2022.

Like the previous iterations, the upcoming patch of both Free Fire and its MAX variant will feature an assortment of new additions to the game. Indian server (Garena Free Fire MAX) will welcome new weapons, LINK system, Clash Squad adjustments, Craftland additions, etc.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Release date, rewards, and Download process

The update will launch on 25 May (Image via Garena)

As already revealed earlier, the OB34 patch update will launch today, i.e., on 25 May 2022. Usually, the servers go offline for a few hours on the launch day, and fans can expect the same from the May update.

As per the speculations and previous trends, the update may roll out between 9.30 AM and 11.30 AM (IST). After updating the game, fans will be able to enjoy the new features of the Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 version.

Rewards

After downloading and installing the latest update, fans will be able to avail themselves of the following rewards in FF MAX:

Magic Cube

"Claim free Magic Cube" event (Image via Garena)

The "Claim free Magic Cube" event will remain online from 25 May 2022, 12.00 PM (IST) to 27 May 2022, 3.59.59 AM (IST). During the availability of the event, players will have to play the game for 15 minutes to claim a free Magic Cube.

Once players have redeemed the Magic Cube, they can use the same in the store's dedicated section to redeem their favorite costume bundle.

Lucky Royale vouchers

"New Patch Login Rewards" event (Image via Garena)

Unlike the Magic Cube, players will be able to claim three different Lucky Royale vouchers in the game by logging in after installing the OB34 update. The rewards that will be available via login are given as follows:

Two Weapon Royale vouchers

Two Incubator vouchers

Two Diamond Royale vouchers

The event will last a little more than four days, i.e., 25 May 2022, 12.00 PM (IST) to 30 May 2022, 3.59.59 AM (IST). Thus, the "New Patch Login Rewards" event will be helpful for users who frequently use Lucky Royale.

Download process

How to download the new update (Image via Garena)

Players can follow the steps given below to learn how to download the latest OB34 update (Indian server):

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for "Garena Free Fire MAX."

Step 2: Users can tap on the first relevant result for the game and click on the update/install button. The total file size of the app is a little less than 1 GB, while the update is usually around 300 MB - 400 MB.

Step 3: After installing the update, users can launch the app and download additional files. However, they will be able to experience the new features after the maintenance break ends.

Alternatively, an APK link for Free Fire MAX is available on the official website exclusively for the Indian region. Once the update is out, users can download the APK from the site (https://ffinddownload.freefiremobile.com/) and install the app.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar