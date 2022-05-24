Free Fire MAX OB34 update APK release date and time in India server

Garena has pulled no punches through regular updates in releasing new features and content in Free Fire MAX. These have also been pivotal in attracting the audience while keeping the existing player base intact.

After the success of the previous patch, the OB34 update is coming to the Indian server, bringing with it a range of new and exciting features. Besides announcing the date, the developers have teased a handful of new features, and thus gamers already have an idea of what Garena has in store.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update release date and time for India server

The patch drops on 25 May (Image via Garena)

An announcement was posted within Free Fire MAX announcing that the long-awaited OB34 update will be released on 25 May 2022, i.e., tomorrow. As a result, they will be able to access and experience the new features in just a day.

However, similar to a few previous patches, the update will be preceded by a lengthy maintenance break during which gamers cannot access the game. Anyone who attempts to access it will encounter an error message informing them that the server will be ready soon.

Generally, the update is released a few hours after the maintenance starts at around 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). However, even after the patch, players must wait for the server to come back online before they can enjoy Free Fire MAX.

This is just the expected time based on the previous few updates and must be taken with a pinch of salt. Garena is yet to announce the schedule for the maintenance as well (India server).

Update rewards

The patch rewards (Image via Garena)

This time around, Garena has lined up multiple exciting rewards for gamers, including multiple vouchers for signing in to the game after the patch. A Magic Cube is also up for grabs as part of another event that requires users to play 15 minutes in the new version.

New features

Gamers have a rough idea of the features as the developers have revealed a few of these in the game's news tab. They are as follows:

New weapons

The new weapons will be added to the game (Image via Garena)

The G36 assault rifle with multiple shooting modes and M24, a light sniper rifle, will be added in the upcoming update. The two will further expand the large existing arsenal of weapons.

Link system

With the implementation of the Link System, gamers will have the option to get a free character by playing matches in any of their preferred modes. Although the developers are offering free characters at the moment, it is designed in the form of events.

Character adjustment

Several characters will be reworked with the patch. This includes Wolfrahh, Dimitri, D-Bee, Skyler, Steffie, and Xayne. Garena will reveal the exact details for the same through the patch notes.

Gamers can read more about the features here.

