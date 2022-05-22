Free Fire MAX OB34 features (India Server): Two new guns, character adjustments and more

Each new Free Fire MAX update raises a lot of hype in the community thanks to the developers periodically teasing new features and details. The upcoming OB34 update is no exception and has already got the entire community buzzing.

Fortunately for players, Garena has already announced the patch's release date, and gamers will not have to wait long. Additionally, they have also provided a comprehensive overview of the upcoming changes, including several character adjustments, Craftland updates, and other additions.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update to bring in new guns and character balances

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update will go live on May 25, 2022, and Garena has revealed three separate sets of changes:

Weapons

The weapon changes (Image via Garena)

Weapons are at the core of Free Fire MAX, and the developers regularly make amendments to them to offer better gunplay. In this department, users will have the new G36 and M24 available after the update.

The former is an assault rifle that features multiple modes, while the latter is a Sniper Rifle with a high rate of fire and good mobility. Additionally, the M500 will also receive an animation upgrade.

Craftland upgrade

Craftland changes (Image via Garena)

Since its release, Craftland has been a point of interest in Free Fire MAX and the developers have constantly added new features to further refine this mode. This time around, Garena has added five different types of zombies and an interactable tower.

They have offered more freedom to players with Craftland mode and map editing features. Players can incorporate the mechanics of modes such as Clash Squad or Team Deathmatch to ensure a fun experience.

Besides this, a new smaller map scene called the Isle of Champs is also available, which will make fights even more exhilarating over a smaller area.

Characters

Character adjustments (Image via Garena)

Characters are another crucial element of the Free Fire MAX experience. While the developers release new ones in every update, they also make several changes to the abilities of existing ones.

A number of characters will be modified in the upcoming update:

Wolfrahh

The number of spectators necessary to activate the ability has decreased from six to three. The damage done to foes with headshots will be increased by 10%, while those received from opponents will be decreased by the same amount.

Dimitri

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire MAX will receive an additional element as the self-recovering players can move and will no longer lose HP. This will further increase Dimitri's effectiveness.

D-Bee

Garena has improved the calculation of movement speed changes to ensure that D-Bee's ability remains equally strong irrespective of the weapons. Now, gamers will enjoy a 20% increase in speed while shooting instead of 10. This will help improve the popularity of D-Bee among the players.

Steffie

Steffie's ability creates a four-meter wide area where users are immune to throwables. Additionally, allies and players within the zone will restore 10% armor durability, and the ammo damage taken from enemies will also be reduced.

Xayne

The temporary HP has been increased while the damage to the Gloo Walls and shields has also been raised. It will then become a powerful option for players rushing on enemies.

The developers are yet to reveal the exact specifics of the ability, which can only be known with the release of the patch notes for the Free Fire MAX OB34 update.

Edited by Danyal Arabi