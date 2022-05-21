Free Fire MAX OB34 update APK release date, new features, and expected file size (India server)

With each new update, both the Free Fire MAX and the regular edition of the game receive new features and improvements, making the experience of playing the game much more enjoyable.

After the enormously successful OB33 update, everyone's attention is currently focused on the OB34 update, which is now only a few days away. The newly developed features for the same are currently being tested on the Advance Server, which has been made available to users over the last few days.

The developers have already announced the release date for the upcoming update.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update release date

Some of the changes in the OB34 update (Image via Garena)

According to the tab in the event section of Free Fire MAX, the OB34 update will go live on 25 May 2022, i.e., two days after the completion of the Advance Server. The developers have also revealed a long list of items that users will get as rewards for playing the game after the update. They are:

2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher and 2x Incubator Voucher

Free permanent gun skin upon signing in

Magic Cube after playing the game for 15 minutes

Update size

The OB34 update's size (Image via Garena)

The size of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update is expected to be around 400-600 MB for Android devices, and the update size for iOS users is estimated to be around 600-700 MB.

However, this is only an estimation and must be taken with a grain of salt.

New features in the OB34 update

Link System

The Link System will be the most exciting feature in the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB34 update. This will enable users to obtain free characters by playing various game modes. It is available as an event in the battle royale title, but once the system is added as an inbuilt feature, it will be more accessible.

New weapon and changes to Clash Squad

M24 gun (Image via Garena)

This update will feature two new guns for players on the Indian server: the G36 and M24. The latter is the new sniper rifle in the OB34 Advance Server. The M500 will also receive an animation upgrade.

A new system will be added to Free Fire MAX, and spawn points will be randomized. In addition, players will be able to level up their armor and helmets.

Craftland and the new Zombie Mode

New items have been added to Craftland, including dice. The parkour mode will be made available for car riders. Another key highlight in the patch is the Zombie Mode, which promises a unique experience.

Edited by Siddharth Satish