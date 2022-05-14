Free Fire MAX May 2022 Update for India: OB34 release date revealed

Updates have been one of the driving forces behind Free Fire MAX’s evolution since its inception. They introduce a wide array of new and unique features, keeping the entire player base engaged for long periods of time.

With over a month and a half passing since the last update's release, fans are now impatiently awaiting the next version - OB34.

In a recent development, Garena has officially revealed the release date for the Free Fire MAX May 2022 update for the Indian server, sending the game’s devoted players into a frenzy of excitement.

Official release date for Free Fire MAX May 2022 Update for India revealed

Free Fire MAX's new post on their social media accounts has delighted the fans. Here is what it reads:

“Survivors! Here’s the news that you all have been waiting for! A new patch would be released on 25 May! Exciting new features are coming your way! Stay tuned for more news.”

Thus, users only have to wait for ten days to receive the new update of the game.

The post also hints at two events that the developers will incorporate in the coming weeks, which will reward players with gun skins and a Magic Cube.

Maintenance

Maintenance will be running on the day of the update's release (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whenever Free Fire MAX gets a new update, the title witnesses a maintenance break, during which developers take down the server to transition to the new version. Similarly, on 25 May, the game will be taken down for maintainence starting in the morning, thereby introducing the new content into the game.

During the break, players will not be able to access the in-game servers.

Advance Server details

Advance Server will be available for the users between 12 May and 23 May (Image via Garena)

Garena typically makes Advance Servers accessible just before a new version of the game is released. This allows users to get a sneak peek and test out the planned features.

As of the time of writing, the Advance Server for the OB34 update is ongoing, giving the community a glance at the new mystery characters, pets, game modes, and other content. It will last until 23 May, which is just a couple of days before the update comes out.

Interested users can download it onto their devices, but they will need an Activation Code to gain access. The same code can only be acquired upon completion of the registration process.

