5 best magic cube bundles in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Costume bundles have always been the most sought-after cosmetic item among the Free Fire MAX player base. Users are prepared to go to great lengths to obtain them within the game.

Numerous methods can generally be employed to obtain different costume bundles, with the Magic Cube emerging as one ever-present option. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring specific Magic Cube tokens, players cannot always utilize them.

Additionally, even if individuals possess a Magic Cube, they often get confused about which bundle they must select because there are many unique options available in the store.

The following section looks at the five best bundles available in Free Fire MAX's Magic Cube store.

Top 5 Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

5) Ice Age

When it comes to spending on a Magic Cube, the Ice Age could be a decent decision. Since its launch in 2018, the set has been loved by many gamers in the Free Fire community.

As the name implies, the costume bundle depicts Ice Age-themed clothes, with an animal skull on the character's shoulder and face. Subsequently, if equipped, it will give users an aggressive appearance on the battlefield.

These are the items included in the Ice Age bundle:

Ice Age (Head)

Ice Age (Top)

Ice Age (Bottom)

Ice Age (Shoes)

4) Verdict Ironface

Verdict Ironface is the next costume set on this list, and it is one of the best options for players seeking outfits for their female characters in Free Fire MAX. It was first introduced in a Diamond Royale back in March 2021.

When worn, the golden mask included in the outfit has a stunning look and gives off an eerie vibe. The bundle also includes the following items:

Verdict Ironface (Head)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

3) Berserker

Berserker, often known as the Viking bundle, is another enticing costume now redeemable at the Magic Cube store. It was initially made available to users on the Indian server several years ago, in July 2019.

The mask is the most important aspect of the package, but the other parts are also really nice. Here is the list of components that are present as part of the Berserker bundle:

Berserker (Mask)

Berserker (Top)

Berserker (Bottom)

Berserker (Shoes)

2) Moonlight Ballad Bundle

Moonlight Ballad is Enchanted Fable's female counterpart. Both are accessible in Free Fire MAX's Magic Cube Store, and players can obtain them by exchanging the relevant tokens.

Essentially, the developers launched Moonlight Ballad via Diamond Royale in December 2021. The costume includes a cap with feathers and a harp with a blue aura on its side.

The bundle includes the following content:

Moonlight Ballad (Head)

Moonlight Ballad (Top)

Moonlight Ballad (Bottom)

Moonlight Ballad (Shoes)

1) Full Leather

Full Leather is a relatively old bundle, and it was launched by Garena back in 2018. The entire appearance it offers is really distinctive and is quite esthetically attractive.

Additionally, the top featured in this costume set is usually utilized by Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, which is another reason behind its enormous appeal.

Listed below are the items present in Full Leather

Full Leather (Head)

Full Leather (Top)

Full Leather (Bottom)

Full Leather (Shoes)

Note: The list represents the writer's opinion and is in no particular order.

