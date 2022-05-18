How to get free legendary gun skin in Free Fire MAX in May 2022

Garena has revealed the upcoming schedule for the MAX exclusive event that they will be incorporating into Free Fire MAX in the coming days. It will kick off shortly and feature a free Magic Cube in addition to providing a permanent legendary gun skin.

Players' attention has been directed to the gun skins since they are a part of the sign-in event, similar to the one that offers the pet. The cause of this enthusiasm is the tremendous value of gun skins in the game, often requiring hundreds of diamonds to be acquired from the store and event.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not banned yet.

How to get free legendary gun skin in Free Fire MAX

The legendary gun skin is part of the Login for Gun Skin event in Free Fire MAX, scheduled for 23 May. Gamers will have to sign in to the game on the given day to collect the preferred item from the event tab.

The list of gun skins up for grabs with their corresponding attributes is as follows:

M4A1 – Glacier Netherworld

M4A1 – Glacier Netherworld (Image via Garena)

Accuracy: "+"

Armor Penetration: “++"

Movement Speed: "-"

UMP – Zebra Papercut

UMP – Zebra Papercut (Image via Garena)

Damage: "+"

Range: “++"

Magazine: "-"

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind (Image via Garena)

Range: "+"

Magazine: "-"

Armor Penetration: “++"

Users will not have to complete any task and can claim one of them upon just signing in. These are the steps they can follow to claim the respective skin on 23 May:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire MAX on their devices and sign in to their accounts on the redemption date.

Step 2: Next, they can click on the calendar option and access the events tab.

Select the gun skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can select the Login for Gun Skin tab and select the preferred option from the available ones. They can click on the claim button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm the selection, after which the item will be credited to their account.

They may equip the skin through the Weapons tab and Armory section.

Players should not miss out on this opportunity and sign in on 23 May 2022 to collect the gun skin of their choice. This reward is rather valuable given that a permanent legendary gun skin costs a fortune in the battle royale title.

