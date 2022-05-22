Free Fire MAX OB34 update brings two new guns: All you need to know

Weapons are an integral component of Free Fire MAX's gameplay, and the developers are constantly adding new ones as the game evolves with frequent updates. This past week, Garena announced the arrival of the OB34 update for the Indian server while also revealing numerous specifics, including two brand-new firearms – G36 and M24.

The first one will be an AR, while the M24 will be of the sniper rifle category. In addition, the developers will be altering the weapon animation for the M500, which will result in the weapon looking/feeling better within the game.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update: All the known details about the two new weapons

1) G36

The inclusion of G36 into the game's roster of assault rifles will be pretty exciting. It will have two distinct fire modes: a rifle mode and an SMG mode. Players will be able to shift through them depending on which best suits their needs and how they plan to utilize the weapon in combat.

Additionally, while they have the weapon equipped, they will have access to a new button on their heads-up display (HUD), letting them switch between the different modes.

Stats

DAMAGE: 57

RATE OF FIRE: 61

RANGE: 76

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 30

ACCURACY: 55

MOVEMENT SPEED: 74

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

2) M24

M24 is present in the ongoing Advance Server of Garena Free Fire and was one of the main highlights. As per the details revealed by the developers, it will be a light sniper rifle, possessing high mobility and a fast firing rate, helping gamers take down enemies in a long-distance encounter.

However, unlike G36, the M24's stats are unknown, although they will most likely be identical to those of the other snipers in the game - AWM, KAR98K, Treatment Sniper, and M82B.

Release date and features of the update

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update has received considerable attention from the community. The game's social media post about the new patch disclosed the official release date as 25 May, three days away. There will be a maintenance break running to transition into the new release on that day.

Apart from that, these features have been announced in-game by the developers:

1) Link System (players can get free characters through it)

2) Craftland changes with a new interactive item, dice parkour mode, and more

3) New Clash Squad system (random spawn points, ability to level up armor, helmets, and more)

4) Players will have in-game missions in BR mode

5) Character ability changes to balance the overall gameplay of the users

Edited by Srijan Sen