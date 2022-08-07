When will Free Fire OB36 Advance Server be available? Expected release date, Activation Code, and more

Garena launches a special Advance Server ahead of Free Fire updates to allow gamers to extensively test the features and offer feedback besides reporting game-breaking bugs. This enables them to fine-tune and polish the features while also fixing any issues before the global update.

The OB36 Advance Server is up next, and with the recent success of the previous update, players have high expectations from the developers. However, access will be limited, and only those with Activation Code can access the client.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server expected release date

The update is expected to go live on 14 September (Image via Garena)

Free Fire updates usually follow a similar schedule, given that these were released about a day before the completion of the current Clash Squad season. Moreover, the Advance Server for the given update goes live two weeks before the patch day.

The update is likely to be released on 14 September 2022. As a result, the tentative release date for the OB36 Advance Server is between 30 August 2022 and 2 September. Registrations might be available a few days in advance.

All the dates mentioned earlier in the article are just the expected ones based on the previous updates. Garena is yet to announce the details of the upcoming Advance Server, and gamers can expect an announcement in the coming days.

They must register ahead of time to receive the special Activation Code, which is mandatory to enter into the special client. There is no other alternative to obtain it.

Steps to register for the Advance Server

It will be a few weeks before the registrations for Free Fire OB36 Advance Server commence. Once it opens, gamers may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, users must navigate to the Advance Server website on any web browser. They may use this URL to access it directly.

The website will show an error since the registration has not opened up.

The two available options to the players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals will then have to sign in to proceed ahead. The only available options are Facebook and Google.

Users must have an account with the given method, or an error will come up informing them that their game account has not been found.

Step 3: After signing in, a form will emerge, and gamers must enter their email address in the text field.

If the application is passed, they will receive the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can click the 'Join Now' button to complete the registration. Once their application has passed, they will receive an Activation Code that can be used upon the client's release to gain access.

They may have to wait for one if they have not received an Activation Code and only then proceed with the download. It is important to note that this does not guarantee a code, and they only have a chance.

