SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Many Free Fire content creators have built a name for themselves with skillful gameplay, with Sheik Sabir among the most successful ones. The player runs the popular SK Sabir Gaming YouTube channel, which has surpassed 4.93 million subscribers.

Within the battle royale title, he is also part of India’s one of the most popular guilds – BOSS. However, SK Sabir Boss has not been very active on his YouTube channel and has posted only a handful of videos in the last 30 days.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535. The gamer has notched up the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

He has more than 128019 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has remained undefeated in 165 of the 1888 solo matches, which equates to a win percentage of 8.73%. He has registered 4037 kills, with 1064 headshots resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.34 and a headshot ratio of 26.36%.

The content creator has featured in 3342 duo matches to sweep the opposition on 652 occasions to earn a win rate of 19.50%. In the process, he has recorded 9288 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.45, as he has also notched 1613 headshots at a rate of 17.37%.

SK Sabir Boss also has 11574 Booyahs in 36225 squad matches, leading to a win rate of 31.95%. He has achieved 128019 eliminations under his belt, averaging a K/D ratio of 5.19 and scoring 21408 headshots to equal a headshot rate of 16.72%.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 502 squad matches this season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has seven victories out of 39 solo matches for a win rate of 17.94%. With 118 eliminations, he has 20 headshots at a headshot percentage of 16.95% and a K/D ratio of 3.69.

SK Sabir Boss has earned three first-place finishes in 28 duo matches, resulting in a 10.71%-win percentage. The Indian star has 81 frags and 17 headshots in these games, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.24 and a headshot rate of 20.99%.

Finally, in squad matches, he has made 502 appearances and has scored 183 victories, for a win ratio of 36.45%. Sheik Sabir has a total of 1947 kills in the mode, and 352 headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 6.10 and a headshot rate of 18.08%.

Note: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 7 August 2022 and will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

SK Sabir Boss' monthly income (Image via Gare)

According to Social Blade, the SK Sabir Gaming channel generates an estimated monthly revenue of $208 to $3.3K. The yearly estimates are between $2.5K and $39.9K.

YouTube channel

Sheik started the SK Sabir Boss channel a few years ago and has since won the hearts of gamers with his skilled Free Fire gameplay. The channel currently has more than 350 uploads with 232 million views.

SK Sabir Boss surpassed 3 million subscribers before the start of 2021 and is currently only a few thousand subscribers away from surpassing the 5 million mark. Despite not producing many videos in the last 30 days, the content creator has recorded 10k subscribers and 832.053k channel views.

