When will new Free Fire Advance Server release? Steps to register and get Activation Code

The next OB update of Garena Free Fire and its MAX version is expected to launch around mid-November 2022. Thus, the OB37 Advance Server can arrive a week or two before the final update's launch, meaning players should expect its release within the first week of November 2022.

Advance Server is the testing phase of any Free Fire update. Developers provide gamers with a specific game client featuring unreleased content. The latter, in return, is expected to report the bugs and provide feedback on certain new additions to the game.

Besides teasing the new content in advance, developers also ensure that those who report the bugs get free diamonds. Hence, a large section of Free Fire users waits for the release of every Advance Server.

The upcoming Free Fire Advance Server is expected to launch in the first week of November 2022

The next Advance may arrive in the first week of November (Image via Garena)

Usually, some of the content showcased in the Advance Servers doesn't end up in the final versions. This implies that developers take the time to analyze the feedback and leave or add features before rolling out the patch.

Thus, the Advance Server is scheduled a week or two before the OB update, which also complements the week-long duration of the testing phase.

The Clash Squad-Ranked Season is culminating on November 16, which means the OB37 update's launch might happen around the 15th or 16th. Likewise, players should expect the release of the Advance Server for OB37 between November 2-5. 2022. However, the exact will be revealed on the official website of the Advance Server program within a few days.

How to register for Advance Server and get the Activation Code?

Only a few users will get the Activation Code after registering for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can register for the Free Fire Advance Server program, get the Activation Code, and download the APK Client:

Step 1: Use the link " https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/ " to open the Free Fire Advance Server website.

Step 2: Tap on either Facebook or Google to get to the registration page. However, it is essential to have a FF/FF MAX account linked to either of the platforms; otherwise, you will not be able to register.

Step 3: Fill in your active email ID and tap the "Join Now" button.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the download page after the registration, where you will find the download link and the Activation Code. Click on the link to download the Advance Server APK and copy the Activation Code.

You can install the APK file and use the Activation Code to access the Advance Server. However, sometimes the Activation Code doesn't appear instantly, so you can return later by logging in and getting the code.

It is also necessary that you follow the given procedure as soon as the Advance Server arrives because only a limited number of users get the Activation Code.

Previous updates of Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant have been exciting as they brought tons of new content. The OB35 update was centered around the fifth anniversary celebrations, while the current OB36 version has also consistently brought new events for users. Thus, one can expect the same from the OB37 patch.

