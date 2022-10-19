When will the next Free Fire update be released?

It has been almost a month since Garena rolled out Free Fire's OB36 patch. The release date of the next version, OB37, is getting closer and players can expect the upcoming update to arrive sometime in mid-November, around the culmination of the Clash Squad Ranked Season 15.

The previous updates have been rather exciting in terms of features, as OB36 introduced a new character, Tatsuya, alongside several other optimizations and additions. Similarly, OB35 was centered around the 5th Anniversary celebrations, as fans got to enjoy an in-game Justin Bieber concert.

If past trends are to be trusted, players can expect plenty of new in-game content to arrive in Free Fire with the OB37 update.

It should be noted that these assumptions are speculative in nature and are not officially confirmed.

Garena Free Fire: The upcoming OB37 update to roll out in the middle of November 2022

Developers have followed the trend of releasing each OB (Open Beta) update very close to the end of a Clash Squad Ranked Season. The OB36 update arrived on September 21, 2022, one day before the conclusion of CS Ranked Season 14. Similarly, Garena scheduled the rollout for OB35 on July 20, a day before Season 13 came to an end.

If everything goes according to plan, Free Fire players should expect the launch of OB37 to occur sometime around November 15 or 16, as Clash Squad Ranked Season 15 ends on November 16, 2022. Furthermore, the release date will likely remain uniform across all servers, including India, where only FF MAX is active.

What should players expect from the OB37 update?

Unfortunately, Garena has not announced anything related to the upcoming update. However, players will be able to find leaks through tons of unreleased content in a few weeks through the OB37 Advance Server.

One can expect the release of the upcoming Advance Server to happen sometime between November 2 and November 5. Readers can tap here to get a step-by-step guide on registering for an Advance Server and getting its Activation Code.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the OB37 update after it has been released:

Step 1: Open a virtual application store like Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi App Store, Oppo App Market, or Apple App Store (for iOS/iPadOS) on your device.

Step 2: Use the search box to find Free Fire in the application store (Free Fire MAX for Indian users).

Step 3: Tap on the relevant result to open the app's page in the store.

Step 4: Click the "Update" button to start the download.

If you haven't installed the game on your device, tap the "Install" button.

Step 5: Let the installation complete and tap the "Open" button.

Step 6: Download additional update files after opening the game's application.

Step 7: Log in using your preferred method and enjoy the OB37 content. You can bind your account to enable data synchronization with the "online save" feature.

Besides downloading the game on smartphones or tablets, you can use an Android emulator to install the latest version of the game on your PC or laptop.

