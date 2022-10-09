When will next Garena Free Fire MAX update be released? Expected date and time

Garena is focused on delivering regular updates in Free Fire and its MAX version to provide a better-than-before experience to its ever-expanding playerbase. The previous OB36 update was released only a little while ago, in September, and was well received by the community. It introduced tons of changes in terms of firearms, characters, and more.

While it has only been a few days since the update's release, players are already looking forward to the next one, which is expected to arrive in November. Continue reading to learn more about the predicted release date and time for the upcoming OB37 update.

Note: The date and time mentioned below are just estimates based on previous updates and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Next Free Fire MAX update will be released in November

The ongoing Clash Squad Season ends on November 16 (Image via Garena)

Updates for both Free Fire and the Max versions will be released alongside the new Clash Squad season. That is to say, a day before or on the very same day. With the Clash Squad Ranked Season 15 ending on November 16, 2022, gamers can expect the Free Fire MAX OB37 patch on either November 15 or 16, 2022.

Free Fire MAX updates are generally released in the morning as per Indian time. The upcoming OB37 patch will likely be launched around 11:30 am to 1:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Maintenance timing for the OB36 update (Image via Garena)

However, the servers will remain unavailable on the day the update is released due to pre-scheduled maintenance for the patch implementation. For most of the previous updates, Garena took down the servers at around 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30), and they weren't back online before 5:10 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Even after downloading the update, players will need to wait for the servers to come back online. Prior to this, anyone attempting to access the server will encounter an error message informing them that the server will be ready soon. All gamers can do is wait for the maintenance to complete.

Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

The special client cannot be accessed without an Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Users will likely receive a brief overview of the features even before their release through the special Advance Server client. However, the client is only available for regular Free Fire and is released around two weeks before the update. It is received with a great deal of hype due to being limited access.

Individuals wanting to get on the Advance Server will need a special Activation Code that they can acquire through registrations that open up days ahead of the server. Currently, users cannot access the dedicated website, and it displays a "Forbidden" error.

The Advance Server is an important stage before the update's release, as gamers can provide feedback on the new content and report any bugs or glitches. This will also earn them the chance to win diamonds.

