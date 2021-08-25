Which Free Fire map was launched in the New Beginning event in 2021?

The 4th anniversary celebrations of Free Fire are in full swing, and many events are already at the halfway mark. The developers have several events planned for players, including a free character and return of gold royale bundles on peak day (28 August).

The 4th anniversary quiz is a fantastic event for players that provides a Crimson Neon parachute and an exclusive 4th Anniversary pin. As implied by the event's name, users must answer daily quiz questions to earn various rewards, such as a parachute and a button.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answer

The question for 4th anniversary quiz question for 25 August 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

As part of this new event, players are required to answer questions to earn various rewards. These are released on a daily basis. The question for 25 August 2021 has been released and is:

Q. Which map was launched in the New Beginning event in 2021?

The options provided to users comprise of

1) Purgatory

2) Kalahari

3) Bermuda 1.0

4) Bermuda Remastered

The correct answer to this question is Bermuda Remastered.

Here is the procedure for accessing the events to answer the questions and collect the rewards:

Step 1: You need to open the 4th Anniversary event and tap on the anniversary quiz option.

You need to first open the 4th anniversary event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the event interface opens, you must select Bermuda Remastered and press the submit button.

You must choose the required the correct option and press "Submit (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have answered, you will receive a reward item at random. Moreover, you can claim the collect the milestone rewards by tapping on the right side of the interface.

Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire

Bermuda Remastered map vs Bermuda map in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

During the New Beginning event, Bermuda Remastered or Bermuda 2.0 was launched for a few days. It was later temporarily removed in the same month.

Several locations such as Academy, Aden’s Creek, Nurek Dam, Racing, and Samurai’s Garden were added to this enhanced map. Garena removed Graveyard, Bullseye, Plantation, Riverside, Sentosa, and Rim Nam Village to accommodate the new additions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu