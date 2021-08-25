Which Free Fire map was launched in the New Beginning event in 2021?

The 4th anniversary celebrations of Free Fire are in full swing, and many events are already at the halfway mark. The developers have several events planned for players, including a free character and return of gold royale bundles on peak day (28 August).
The 4th anniversary quiz is a fantastic event for players that provides a Crimson Neon parachute and an exclusive 4th Anniversary pin. As implied by the event's name, users must answer daily quiz questions to earn various rewards, such as a parachute and a button.
Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answer
As part of this new event, players are required to answer questions to earn various rewards. These are released on a daily basis. The question for 25 August 2021 has been released and is:
Q. Which map was launched in the New Beginning event in 2021?
The options provided to users comprise of
1) Purgatory
2) Kalahari
3) Bermuda 1.0
4) Bermuda Remastered
The correct answer to this question is Bermuda Remastered.
Here is the procedure for accessing the events to answer the questions and collect the rewards:
Step 1: You need to open the 4th Anniversary event and tap on the anniversary quiz option.
Step 2: Once the event interface opens, you must select Bermuda Remastered and press the submit button.
Step 3: After you have answered, you will receive a reward item at random. Moreover, you can claim the collect the milestone rewards by tapping on the right side of the interface.
Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire
During the New Beginning event, Bermuda Remastered or Bermuda 2.0 was launched for a few days. It was later temporarily removed in the same month.
Several locations such as Academy, Aden’s Creek, Nurek Dam, Racing, and Samurai’s Garden were added to this enhanced map. Garena removed Graveyard, Bullseye, Plantation, Riverside, Sentosa, and Rim Nam Village to accommodate the new additions.
