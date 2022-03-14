Which Garena Free Fire gloo wall skins are the rarest ever?

Gloo wall skins in Free Fire are the most sought-after items that are rare to claim. Players cannot unlock them via the in-game store as they only arrive via special events. Moreover, gloo walls often cost hundreds of diamonds, and users need to be careful while spending them.

The developers introduce most gloo wall skins via collaborations, themed events, regional festivals, or anniversaries. Since all gloo walls are rare, some of them have become even rarer over time as not many gamers have claimed them.

Garena Free Fire: Rarest gloo wall skins of all time (as of March 2022)

1) Ancient Order

In the past, the in-game feature of pre-ordering allowed users to purchase Elite Pass and Elite Pass bundles in advance. The Elite bundles granted them pre-order rewards that were quite exclusive. One such reward was the white-colored Ancient Order gloo wall.

Garena provided Ancient Oder as a pre-order prize for the Season 24 Elite Bundle. The gloo wall has an impressive design that features a samurai-like silhouette alongside a red-colored aura.

2) Death Guardian

This golden-silver gloo wall skin with guardian mask has been among the most popular items in the game. Death Guardian had a broader build that Garena introduced via the "Rampage Top Up" event in 2020.

3) Hayato The Guardian

The Hayato The Guardian gloo wall is another rare skin that boasts one of the most aesthetically pleasing designs. However, this Hayato-themed cosmetic was quite unpopular when it arrived for the first time.

The beautiful skin was part of the Midnight Samurai top-up event, but it ended up becoming one of the rarest in Free Fire due to its unpopularity.

4) Blood Hockey

This gloo wall skin is another pre-order reward on this list, like Ancient Order. Much like the latter, Blood Hockey never returned to Free Fire.

The developers had bought the skin with a skull and hockey sticks design during Season 18 as a pre-order prize for the Elite Bundle.

5) Gloo Ramp

The last entry on this list, Gloo Ramp, unlike the other skins, has a tiny build. Although it has the most chances of returning in Free Fire, the design has made it quite an unpopular choice among fans.

Introduced during the Halloween season in 2020, the purple-colored skin doesn't offer much cover. However, users can make a temporary staircase with Gloo Ramp to climb various structures.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer