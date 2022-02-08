5 best event-exclusive gloo wall skins released in Free Fire so far

The gain in Garena Free Fire's popularity is quite unmatched as the number of players have increased multifold in recent times. Developers have also made plenty of optimizations to the battle royale shooter, increasing the userbase. Additionally, consistent in-game events have also enhanced players' engagement.

Players witness at least one major event in Free Fire every month that brings many rewards. These rewards include a diversity of accessories like emotes and item skins, which are sometimes special edition items. Players often spot at least one or two gloo wall skins among these event-exclusive prizes.

Top 5 gloo wall skins that were a part of events in Garena Free Fire

1) Victory Charge

"Free Fire x McLaren" collaboration arrived in the game in July 2021 and brought many exclusive rewards. The line-up of special edition items included Victory Charge gloo wall that players could claim through the "McLaren Top-Up" event.

The event required users to purchase 500 diamonds to claim the Victory Charge gloo wall that featured an impressive design of blue tires in front of a golden black skin.

2) Gold Vault

For the second time, December 2021 marked the return of the famous Money Heist collaboration in the game. The first collaboration introduced various fan-favorite items, and therefore, developers kept the standard higher for the second collaboration.

"Reload Target Down" event featured Gold Vault gloo wall, and players could acquire it using diamonds.

5) Booyah Day 2021

Booyah Day festival in November 2021 in Free Fire introduced a series of events that featured a variety of prizes. During the festival, one of the top-up events introduced Booyah Day 2021 gloo wall.

The event-exclusive gloo wall skin was a part of "Booyah Day top-up-II" and was available as a free reward after a 500-diamond top-up.

4) Cobra Strike

The end of February 2021 saw the arrival of special edition items via the Cobra Party event. One of the featured items was the Cobra Strike gloo wall that boasted one of the best designs in the game. The Cobra-themed skin became one of the most liked yet rare items in 2021.

5) Aurora Core

Aurora Cora gloo wall is yet another impressive skin in the game that can potentially become a fan-favorite item. The beautiful skin with an excellent design, Aurora Core is one of the most recent additions due to its availability in the Squad Beatz event.

Players still have some time left to acquire Aurora Core, as the top-up event will culminate on 8 February, i.e., today.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan