Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire 4th Anniversary?

Free Fire’s developers frequently introduce new events to the game in which the players can earn various rewards. For over a month, the game’s entire community has been anticipating the arrival of the 4th-anniversary events.

Finally, they have started in the quick-paced battle royale title, and players can participate in them to get numerous items. One event that has already begun is the “Anniversary Quiz,” where users must answer a daily question.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answer

Answer to the question (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the new Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz has commenced in-game, and players have to answer a question every day.

The 1st one, i.e., the question for today, 20 August, is:

“Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire’s 4th Anniversary?”

Below are all the options provided to users:

1) DVLM (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike)

2) Alok

3) KSHMR

4) All of the Above

The answer to this question is option 4 — All of the above.

Steps to access the quiz

Gamers can follow these steps to access this quiz in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, you have to open Free Fire and then click on this icon present on the main lobby screen:

You should go ahead and tap on this icon to access the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Tap on the “Anniversary Quiz” section to redirect you to the quiz.

You have to click on the “Anniversary Quiz” tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The final step is to select the answer mentioned above and click on the “Submit” button.

Collaboration song

All of the DJs mentioned above — DVLM, Alok, and KSHMR have come together and produced a new song on the occasion of Free Fire’s 4th anniversary.

The song’s title is “Reunion,” and the music video is scheduled to be released today.

Characters on the DJs

Recently, characters based on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike named “Dimitri” and “Thiva,” respectively, were introduced into Free Fire with the latest update.

In comparison, characters based on Alok and KSHMR were released in Free Fire in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

