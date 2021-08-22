Who is the most popular Free Fire character? Abilities, price and more details revealed

In Free Fire, players can rely on characters to help them emerge victorious on the battlefield, courtesy of their unique abilities. Over 40 characters are currently available for purchase.

Several famous figures have previously collaborated with Free Fire, and characters based on them have made their way into the game. Following the OB29 update, the in-game personas of Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have been added to Free Fire, named Dimitri and Thiva, respectively.

Recently, in one of the newly commenced events - Anniversary Quiz, there was a question asking about the most carried character in the game, meaning the most popular one. This article details who that character possibly is.

Which character is the most popular in Free Fire?

Many players wonder about which character is most used in Free Fire as there are several excellent options available to them. However, the question was answered by the developers themselves.

In the fourth episode of What’s Up Free Fire Season 2, Garena revealed that Alok was the most commonly used character of the year. Users can check it out in the video provided below:

Here are all the details regarding the character Alok:

Ability

There's a 45-second cooldown on DJ Alok's ability (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the Beat is the name of DJ Alok’s unique active ability. It creates a 5m aura at its base level, which raises the movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds. With the increase in level, the duration and speed enhance, becoming 15% and 10 seconds at the maximum.

Price and steps to purchase

Players will have to spend a total of 599 diamonds to purchase Alok from Free Fire’s in-game store. Here are the steps that one can follow to do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device, and then tap on the “Store” icon on the lobby's left side.

Find Alok in the character tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, press the “Character” tab and select Alok.

A pop-up will appear asking for purchase confirmation (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: As the final step, click on the “Purchase” button. A dialog box will show up your screen, prompting you to confirm the process.

After you do so, the diamonds will be deducted and Alok will be successfully purchased.

Edited by Sabine Algur