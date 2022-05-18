Why can't common players get V Badge in Free Fire (2022)?

V Badge in Free Fire is quite a famous symbol that fans often spot in the IDs of some players. Not all users of Garena's popular survival shooter can access the special badge in the game, as it is one of the perks of being a part of the Free Fire Partner Program.

Only a limited number of players who actively produce Free Fire (or Free Fire MAX) content while also clearing the eligibility criteria can join the Partner Program. Thus, V Badges are rarely seen in the game, as common players cannot access them.

Garena Free Fire: The primary reason why V Badges are inaccessible for common players (2022)

Eligibility criteria and rewards of the V Badge in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

As aforementioned, V Badge is reserved for users who have joined the Partner Program. Moreover, it is a way of Garena providing them with verification in the game. Thus, to become a partner in the game, users need to have a YouTube Channel and clear the following eligibility criteria:

The channel must have at least 100K subscribers.

The 80% of the content featured on the channel must be related to FF or its MAX variant, and aggregate views should be at least 300K.

Creators should maintain consistency on social media and channel activity.

Applicants must also maintain the content's quality while keeping it non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

One should have a professional and hard-working attitude, alongside the passion and drive for success in gaming.

Moderators in a specific region consider the activities of the last 30 days of the channel and grant entry on a basis-by-basis manner. Although the requirements of subscribers, views, and even the platform (Booyah App and Facebook) change from server to server, the essence of the pre-requisites remains the same.

Only those players who are streamers can join the program and produce the game's content regularly. Thus, the primary requirement of content creation and streaming career is the primary reason why common players cannot get V Badge in the game.

Players should also remember that there are no V Badge redemption codes. The only way to apply for the Partner Program is by visiting the official website of the given server and filling out the application form by providing the relevant information regarding the YouTube channel.

Once the content creators can become partners, they can avail themselves of a wide range of perks, including financial compensation (exclusively for the channels with 500K subscribers and 95% Free Fire content). Readers can take a look at the rewards and perks of V Badge here.

Note: Each server has a different website per the domain and country.

