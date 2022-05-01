Garena Free Fire "free rewards" for content creators and partners revealed

The Partner Program is an initiative by Garena for Free Fire creators to provide them with support and a platform. The creators who join the program get verified and receive a special symbol known as V-Badge, which they can showcase in their profile, but it is pretty challenging to become a partner due to the pre-requisites.

Thus, V-Badge is highly rare to claim in Free Fire. In a region like the Indian subcontinent, where the games' (FF MAX and Free Fire) popularity is unmatched, there are only a few hundred creators who have the V-Badge. However, this should not discourage applicants as Partner Program provides tons of perks.

Garena Free Fire: Partner Program grants several rewards to content creators

After joining the Partner Program, creators get access to the following rewards/perks:

Partners will receive in-game rewards like skins and outfits that are rare to acquire otherwise. Each in-game reward changes from server to server.

Diamond rewards to spend inside the game.

Free custom rooms.

Access to upcoming in-game features and content before the roll out of an update.

Partners get to feature on the social media accounts of the game.

The Partner Program also allows can access to the official observer game client.

Availability of various in-game codes to distribute among audience and fans.

Partners get to communicate with the Free Fire team.

Invitations to game's tournaments and other esports events.

Game's exclusive merchandise is another perk that partners get.

Eligibility criteria and rewards of the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Apart from these perks, creators can also receive financial compensation if they have more than 500,000 subscribers with 95% of content related to Garena's BR shooter.

How to join Partner Program?

Players can browse the Partner Program website available for their server and use the "Join Now" or "Apply Now" button.

After pressing the said button, the site will redirect users to a form regarding their personal and channel information, which they must fill out and submit.

However, before applying for the V-Badge, creators can take a look at the eligibility criteria:

A YouTube channel with at least 100,000 subscribers.

In the last 30 days, the channel should have a minimum of 80% content based on Garena's BR shooter (FF MAX or the original game).

At least 300,000 views on the channel (last 30 days).

Consistency and quality for social media activity as well as channel content should be maintained.

Content's quality should be engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

Creators should be professional with a hard-working attitude, while they must have a drive and passion for content creation and gaming.

Thus, after players can complete the pre-requisites, they can apply for the Partner Program.

Disclaimer: Eligibility criteria and rewards for the Partner Program changes from server to server. Indian creators cannot apply for the program right as the same is unavailable in the region after Free Fire's ban.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar