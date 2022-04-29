How difficult is it to obtain Free Fire V-Badge in 2022?

The increase in popularity of Garena Free Fire has also helped grow several content creators, especially across the Indian subcontinent. Thus, in a bid to support creators all around the world, Garena introduced its Partner Program, which allows applicants to access a plethora of perks.

The Free Fire Partner Program also grants a specific verification icon to users called V-Badge, visible in one's profile. However, it is not easy to acquire V-Badge in Free Fire as it is not a collectible that users can purchase from the in-game store.

Partner Program requires players to prove their eligibility before applying free of cost. The following section will explore more details on why V-Badge is highly rare.

Free Fire Partner Program: Exploring the rarity of V-Badge in the game

Pre-requisites and perks of the V-Badge (Image via Garena)

V-Badge is relatively rare across all the servers and is limited to content creators. In the Indian region, only a few hundred creators have the V-Badge. Any applicant can apply for the Partner program after they have proven their eligibility by completing the following pre-requisites:

Applicants must have a YouTube channel with a minimum subscriber count of 100K.

Their channel should have at least 80% of content based on Free Fire or its MAX variant (for the last 30 days).

The aggregate view count on the channel must be a minimum of 300k (the last 30-day activity is considered).

They must maintain consistency and quality of featured content alongside social media activity.

They must be wary of the quality of the content, which should be engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

The professionalism and hard-working attitude are a must-have.

They must also have a drive and passion for success and gaming.

Once creators have reached the eligibility criteria, they can head to the Partner Program website available for their server. They can apply by using the "Join Now" or "Apply Now" button and submit a form by providing the required information. It is then up to the moderators in a specific server to grant V-Badge.

Once the application gets a green signal, players will receive a V-Badge, and they can avail themselves of the following perks:

Financial compensation (for channels with 500K subscribers and 95% Free Fire content)

In-gam,e rewards, diamonds, custom rooms, etc.

Access to upcoming in-game content in advance.

Feature on the official social media handles of the game.

In-game codes for distribution among fans.

There are plenty of other perks that users can get, but users will have to maintain the requirements on their YouTube.

Partner Program is no longer available in the Indian region (Image via Google)

Sadly for Indian content creators, after the game faced a ban in February 2022, the Partner Program was also discontinued by the developers. Thus, they can't apply for V-Badge right now despite the availability of the MAX variant. However, YouTubers from other servers can enjoy the perks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul