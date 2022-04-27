Why Free Fire V-Badge cannot be purchased from the in-game store

V-Badge is the verification sign in Garena Free Fire that users receive after associating themselves with the Partner Program.

Garena's V-Badge not only provides a verification button but also several other perks, including financial benefits, in Free Fire MAX and the original game. However, there is a catch as only a specific number of users can claim V-Badge.

The primary requirement is to be a content creator on a platform like YouTube. Apart from that, players must clear several other prerequisites before applying for the V-Badge.

Note: Garena Free Fire is banned in India as of February 2022. Therefore, users should install the MAX variant.

Garena Free Fire's Partner Program: Why is it impossible to get the V-Badge via the in-game store

As already mentioned, the V-Badge is a type of verification that players get in the game. Moreover, it is only meant for the content creators who have integrated themselves with Garena's Partner Program.

V-Badge is also free of any cost as it requires a specific eligibility criterion. Hence, users who have cleared the Partner Program requirements can apply for consideration of their case.

The Partner Program is active in almost every server of Free Fire, and the prerequisites are almost the same with minimal variations. Readers can take a look at the general requirements for the application here:

Content creators must have a YouTube channel with at least 100K subscribers.

The YouTube channel should have a minimum of 80% of the Free Fire (or its MAX variant) content. Only the last 30 days' content is considered.

The channel's aggregate views must be at least 300k (for the last 30 days).

The content's quality and social media activity should be consistent.

Channel's content should be engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

Applicants must embody professionalism and hard work in their attitude.

Applicants must also have a drive for success and a passion for gaming.

$3

It is pretty clear from the conditions that the application for the Partner Program is not open to everyone. Additionally, players don't have to pay anything, so for this very reason, it is unavailable in the in-game store.

Interested players can visit the official website for their server to apply for the Partner Program. They will have to fill out the required personal details in the given application form and submit it.

Partner Program is unavailable in the Indian server at the moment (Image via Google)

However, Indian users must note that the Partner Program is no longer accessible in the region after the game's ban in February 2022. Thus, Indian players can only wait for Garena's response regarding the V-Badge.

Creators from other regions like Bangladesh and Pakistan can still apply for the V-Badge and avail themselves of the perks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar