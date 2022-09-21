Why are the Free Fire MAX servers down today?

Garena is all set to release the Free Fire MAX OB36 update today (21 September 2022), bringing in numerous tweaks and new additions to the in-game content. To ensure everything proceeds smoothly, the developers will take down the Free Fire MAX and Free Fire servers for a few hours.

The servers will go offline for the duration of the maintenance period. During this period, users will come across a maintenance screen if they try to log in to their accounts.

Free Fire MAX servers will be down today until the maintenance phase ends

Garena will roll out the Free Fire MAX OB36 patch today, and players can install/update the FF app once the newer version is available on the virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store). However, they will not be able to access the game content until the maintenance break is over.

The maintenance has started (Image via Garena)

The maintenance timeframe is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT + 5:30)

End time: 5:10 pm IST (GMT + 5:30)

Users need not worry if they encounter an error while logging in during this time period. After the maintenance ends, they can play their favorite battle royale title as usual.

FF MAX login rewards for the OB36 update (Image via Garena)

The developers also plan to reward users when they log in to the Free Fire MAX OB36 version. Players can claim several prizes, including:

Time limited Diamond Royale Voucher x2 and Weapon Royale voucher x2 - First day login

SCAR Gun crate - Second day login

Time limited Gold Royale voucher x1 - Third day login

MGL140 skin crate - Fourth day login

Incubator Royale voucher - Fifth login day

If users do not log in on a particular day, they will miss out on a prize. These rewards are worth a few hundred diamonds. Hence, users should remember to claim them every day until the event ends. The cumulative login event will begin today and end on 26 September.

What are some of the new features in Free Fire MAX?

Players will spot a bunch of new features and optimizations in the OB36 version of the game. Garena has already released detailed patch notes describing all the changes made to the game. However, if readers do not have enough time, they can look at the following list of most significant changes:

Dimitri, Laura, D-Bee, Shirou, and Nairi characters received buffs

New ranked Clash Squad Season 15

Nexterra map available in Clash Squad mode

A system to unlock permanent weapon skins for free

New Treatment Laser Gun and Gloo Melter Grenade

Free Craftland room access

Weapons can be upgraded in the CS store

Revival points changes in Battle Royale mode

Team-Up Bonus

Instant feedback reports

PARAFAL and Plasma guns received buffs

