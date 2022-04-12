Why can't most Free Fire players get V Badge? Official requirement revealed

V Badge has been a matter of discussion in the Free Fire community for quite some time now. Players are fascinated by this emblem displayed on the profiles of their favorite content creators and aspire to have it next to their names as well.

All gamers who have been around for a long time know that this badge is reserved for official Free Fire Partners and serves to distinguish them from normal users. As a result, the only way to obtain it is to meet the requirements and join the official Partner Program.

Note: Due to a government-imposed ban, gamers from India should refrain from playing Free Fire. They can alternatively choose to play the superior version owing to its exclusion from the list of banned applications.

Reasons why V Badge is rare in Free Fire

Garena developed the Free Fire Partner Program in response to the growing Free Fire audience to assist budding content creators in realizing their full potential.

The V Badge is merely a minor perk. In addition, the developers provide these users with various incentives like in-game items, diamonds, financial compensation, early access to content, and more, all of which help them in their quest to become a YouTube celebrity. Joining the Partner Program is very beneficial to the content creators, and hence there is a high degree of competition.

Even though every player that joins the Partner Program receives a V Badge, it is still considered a rare item in the game since enrolling in the program is not an easy process to complete.

The requirements (Image via Garena)

The combination of a lengthy list of essential prerequisites and a restricted number of available slots makes it challenging to obtain a place. The exact set requirements as per the website are as follows:

Vibrant YouTube channel with more than 1 lakh subscribers

At least 80% of content related to the game in the last month

Minimum of 3 lakh views in the previous 30 days

Consistency in social media activity and content quality

Clean, non-controversial, and engaging content that abides by Garena’s content policy

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

These only form the basic criteria, and meeting these will not guarantee selection. The team reviews every application, and slots are given to the most eligible candidates.

How to join the Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge

The application is closed at the moment, and once it opens, players may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site for the Partner Program using this link.

Click apply now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now button to get redirected to the application form.

Step 3: Fill out all of the required information, such as the channel's name, the number of subscribers, whether or not the gamer employs a webcam, etc. Finally, submit the application.

Furthermore, players should note that there is no redeem code or other methods to acquire the V Badge.

Edited by Shaheen Banu