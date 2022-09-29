Why Free Fire players should never use diamond generators?

Downloading Free Fire or its MAX variant doesn't cost a penny, which is also a significant factor behind their growing popularity. However, like any free-to-play title, Garena Free Fire offers in-app purchases of diamonds that facilitate most transactions involving in-game items and cosmetics.

Garena's battle royale shooters share a huge active user base, with a large section of F2P users who never spend real money on the game. However, plenty of such users usually end up utilizing diamond generators or hacks that claim to offer free FF/FF MAX currency without spending actual money.

The following section will explore why one should avoid using any diamond generator in the game.

Diamond generators for Free Fire and its MAX variant are nothing more than a scam

Nowadays, one can find several diamond generators online that promise free or cheap diamonds. Some of the offers involving diamond generators are unbelievable and hard to ignore. However, as suggested by the developers, such lucrative schemes are nothing more than fraud.

The Free Fire support team has addressed the issue of free or cheap diamonds by calling such lucrative claims a scam. As per the team's suggestion, one should avoid such unbelievable offers at any cost, as no one can provide free diamonds due to their high in-game prices.

Additionally, the FF support team has advised users to avoid clicking any links on any website offering free or cheap diamonds, as doing so may fill one's device with malware. Moreover, one should also avoid anyone who provides a proposal of giving free diamonds.

Here's a clear-cut direction from the developers to the players regarding any lucrative proposals involving free diamonds or items:

"Anyone who offers you free in-game stuff isn't doing it to be nice. Money from gamers has become valuable scams for con artists. Only buy your in-game diamonds from legitimate sources, and never trust an offer that sounds too good to be true."

Apart from ignoring diamond generators' offers, players are advised not to share their financial credentials with anyone to avoid monetary scams.

Besides diamond generator websites, many similar APK mods claim to unlock unlimited diamonds. However, using any modified game client or third-party application violates Free Fire's policies. Therefore, one can face suspensions in the game after installing any diamond generator app, hack, or modified APK.

Such practices come under cheating, and the developers have a strict stance against any such action:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Hence, instead of using any diamond generator or hack, one can use GPT applications/websites to earn gift cards for various platforms. Furthermore, one can redeem such gift cards and purchase diamonds.

