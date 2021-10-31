Why V-Badge is so rare in Free Fire

There has been a great deal of discussion regarding the V-Badge in the global Free Fire community. It is considered one of the most highly sought-after items in the game.

But only a handful of people have access to the V-Badge, making it one of the rarest assets. Many gamers are still baffled as to how they can obtain it in the battle royale title.

What's the factor behind the rarity of V-Badge in Free Fire?

Free Fire Partners are given the V-Badge (Image via Free Fire)

To qualify for the V-Badge, users must participate in Free Fire's official Partner Program, and the prestigious badge is not given out to regular players. As a result, it is extremely difficult to come by, and only the people the program has picked will be able to obtain it in Free Fire.

Furthermore, because only a limited number of spots are available in the Partner Program, the badge's rarity is somewhat high. Just to be able to register for that, users must meet several eligibility requirements.

Readers can find the list of criteria below:

Requirements that need to be met by the players for the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from the V-Badge, gamers are eligible for tons of other rewards through the Partner Program. They include:

Exclusive rewards including free diamonds and room cards

Financial compensation – For YouTubers that have amassed over 500 thousand subscribers with 95% Free Fire content.

Advance access to content and the official Free Fire observer client

Chance to feature on Free Fire's social media profiles

Codes for giving away to fans

Interaction and communication with Free Fire's team.

Invites to esports tournaments and other events

Special merchandise

Applying for Partner Program

This is the website of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

To apply for the Free Fire Partner Program, users will have to fill a form that they can access from its official website, which they can access here.

However, gamers need to beware that the form is not accepting any answers at the time of writing this. It's possible that it can resume later.

Edited by Ravi Iyer