Will Free Fire Max require players to play the game from a new account? All you need to know

Free Fire Max has become a buzz in the community ever since the news about its global launch surfaced. Fans were thrilled and are now eagerly awaiting to play their favorite title with increased quality graphics, better animations, and special effects.

The commencement of the pre-registration has further added to the excitement of the players. To register, players can head to the Google Play Store. There are multiple rewards available to users, including the Max Raychaser bundle.

Is it required to create a separate account to play Free Fire Max?

Will players require a new account to play Free Fire Max? (Image via Free Fire)

Due to the fact that Free Fire Max makes use of Firelink technology, users will be able to log in and play the battle royale title using their current Free Fire accounts. In addition, all of their progress and items will be transferred over to the game as well.

As a result, users will not be required to create a separate account in order to play Free Fire Max on their devices. The Firelink technology also allows players to play with other users who are using the standard version of the game (Free Fire), which is an additional benefit.

Other details about the pre-registration milestone rewards

Players can obtain 5 different milestone rewards if they are crossed (Image via Free Fire Max)

There have been certain pre-registration milestone rewards that the developers have set for the players. Here are the exact numbers that need to be crossed to attain them:

Max Raychaser (Bottom) - 5 million registrations

2x Gold Royale Voucher - 10 million registrations

Max Raychaser (Facepaint) - 15 million registrations

Cyber Max Skyboard - 20 million registrations

Max Raychaser (Head) - 30 million registrations

Apart from these, a few other items can be acquired by inviting a certain number of friends.

Other items can also be obtained by the players for inviting friends (Image via Free Fire Max)

To become eligible for these rewards, players will have to register on a specific web event/page. They can check out the guide about the process by clicking here.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod