Will any redeem codes be released in Free Fire Pro League (FFPL)?

Free Fire has a flourishing esports ecosystem in India that provides players with several opportunities to demonstrate their abilities against renowned and celebrated names in the scene. The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter is underway and features 18 teams competing for a slot at FFIC 2022 Spring and the lion's share of the prize money.

During every esports event, Garena frequently gives viewers a variety of rewards as a way of expressing gratitude for their support. Now that the question arises whether or not players will receive redeem codes from the FFPL 2021 Winter live streams, the answer to that query is presented below.

Will you get redeem code from the Free Fire Pro League Winter live streams?

Yes, players will redeem codes during the live stream of the Free Fire Pro League Winter. There are no specific viewership requirements.

The power-up is likely the reward for the redeem code during six match days (Image via Garena)

However, there is a catch that the redeem code for the match days will provide gamers with codes for power-ups (Triple Captain and Bonus 10 points) for the FFPL Dream Team event.

Unlike typical redeem codes, these must be redeemed to acquire the rewards within the game. Users can strictly follow these steps to attain power-ups:

Step 1: Free Fire players should first access the events section within the game by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: Next, they should open the FFPL Dream Team event interface through the esports section.

FFPL Dream team event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the web event loads on the screen, users can click on the ‘Power-up Redemption’ option.

Step 4: Finally, they must enter the code released during the streams.

Here are the previous two Free Fire Pro League redeem codes:

FFPLOJEUFHSI – Triple Captain power-up

FFPLWIEDUSNH – 10x Bonus Points

Gamers can find active redeem codes for other servers/regions on this webpage.

However, similar to the FFPL 2021 Summer, which was held in July 2021, the developers may give more exciting cosmetics for the Grand Finals of FFPL 2021 Winter, which is scheduled for 30 January 2022.

During the previous iteration, Garena had three live-watching milestones at 100k, 200, and 300k, but the users could only achieve two of these.

