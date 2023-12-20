Winterlads Tag Team event in Free Fire: Get free voicelines, characters, and skill skins

Winterlands-based festivities have made their way into Free Fire, and one of the latest events to be introduced in the game is Winterlads Tag Team. This event provides 30-day trials of characters, skill skins, and unique voicelines as rewards. However, to obtain them, you must meet certain requirements set by the title's developer, Garena.

Winterlads Tag Team is scheduled to last for one week. You must try to meet all the requirements during this period if you want to obtain the rewards of the event.

Winterlads Tag Team event commences in Free Fire

Garena added Winterlads Tag Team to Free Fire on December 19, 2023. It will run until December 25, 2023. The requirements set by Garena for the event are easy to complete.

Here are the exact requirements and the associated rewards:

Eliminate 60 enemies (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf) – Homer + Skill Skin: Frost Shockwave

Eliminate 140 enemies (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf) – Tatsuya + Skill Skin: Frost Rush

Play 25 matches or play 12 matches with friends (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf) – You are SNOW cool!

Play 55 matches or play 30 matches with friends (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf) – Chill bro, chill

You are only set to receive 30-day trials of the rewards (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, the rewards are not permanent but are 30-day trials. Among the requirements, eliminating enemies is simpler and can be completed in a single day, while playing the specified number of matches may take several days.

Nonetheless, sufficient time is available, allowing everyone to get the rewards of the Winterlads Tag Team event.

How to claim rewards from the Winterlads Tag Team event in Free Fire

Steps to claim the rewards from the newly commenced event (Image via Garena)

Once you are done with the requirements, you can follow the steps outlined below to claim the rewards of the Winterlads Tag Team event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire and head to the events section by clicking on the relevant icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Under the “Activities” tab, find the Winterlads Tag Team event. You will see the rewards emerging on the screen.

Step 3: Tap the “Claim” button next to the items to redeem them.

More Winterlands-themed content is set to arrive in the game in the coming days, giving fans access to even more holiday-based rewards. Players can wait for these events to receive exclusive items besides those offered in the ongoing events.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.