X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

X-Mania, real name Hemant Vyas, is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube and professional player for Survivor 4AM. The popular figure has found great success with this title on YouTube.

Over the last 30 days, 20K subscribers and 4.78 million views were added to his channel.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833, and his IGN is Xmania18_. X-Mania’s stats as of July are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

X-Mania has won 2474 out of the 10825 squad games played, roughly a 22.85% win rate. In the process, he has notched 31857 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

He has 539 first-place finishes in 3223 duo matches, resulting in a win ratio of 16.72%. With 9461 frags, the content creator holds a K/D ratio of 3.52.

The YouTuber has participated in 3074 solo games and has a win tally of 434 matches, ensuring a win rate of 14.11%. X-Mania has eliminated 8707 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Hemant has participated in 71 squad matches and emerged victorious in 18 of these, securing a win ratio of 25.35%. He has registered 256 kills in the process, adding up to a kill-to-death rate of 4.83.

The internet star has featured in 75 duo matches and accumulated four victories, translating to a win ratio of 5.33%. He has recorded 209 frags and retained a K/D ratio of 2.94.

The streamer has played ten solo games and sustained a 50% win percentage, winning five matches. He has amassed 59 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 11.80.

Note: X-Mania's Free Fire and other stats were recorded while recording the article, and these are subject to change.

Yearly and monthly income

Income of X-Mania (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, X-Mania is expected to earn between $1.2K and $19.1K per month from this YouTube channel. In the meantime, his yearly income is approximately $14.4K to $229.7K.

Discord link

X-Mania’s Discord server has more than 18K members; readers can join it through this link.

YouTube channel

The first video on the X-Mania channel came out in July 2019. He has grown considerably since then and currently has more than 1.8 million subscribers in total.

Hemant has uploaded 129 videos to the channel, which has accumulated almost 118 million views in total.

Edited by Ravi Iyer