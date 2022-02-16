YouTubers react to Free Fire ban in India: AS Gaming, Desi Gamers, Total Gaming, and more

Following Free Fire's removal from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, what appeared to be an inevitable move, became a reality on February 14, 2022, with the announcement of the ban. Over the years, the game has built a dedicated fanbase that has now been left disappointed by the turn of events.

The game's esports had picked up pace in the Indian region, with tournaments already having crores of money planned for the year before the ban was announced. Many players have expressed their views on the ban, including India's most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers.

Free Fire content creators react to the game's ban

Total Gaming

After the initial removal from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the most subscribed Free Fire content creator on YouTuber, Ajjubhai, also popularly known as Total Gaming, tweeted out the following:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

This tweet was before there was any official announcement about any ban.

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 . Chalo phir idea dedo kuch Chalo phir idea dedo kuch😉.

Once the news of its suspension broke out, the content creator posted another tweet where he asked his fans for ideas.

Amitbhai

Amitbhai also expressed his thoughts during one of his recent livestreams, in which he chatted to his fans. The YouTuber was cited as stating:

"Free Fire made me what I'm today, and it was via the game that I was able to connect with all of you."

Additionally, he mentioned on his livestream that they must adhere to all applicable government rules and restrictions. Desi Gamers also stated that if the reports of the ban were false, Garena would have undoubtedly issued an official comment on the social media handle. However, there has been none as of yet.

AS Gaming

AS Gaming released a comprehensive video for his fans where he provided a detailed overview of Free Fire's ban. He said plainly that some YouTubers are still asserting that Garena has yet to make an official notification regarding the game's ban status. However, officials have cleared that the game has been blocked. Players can watch the entire video above.

Lokesh Gamer

In his video on the ban, Lokesh Gamer said that the game had not been banned but had been temporarily blocked. He claimed that when the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Garena denied that the game was banned and said that the removal was due to a technical issue.

TWO SIDE GAMERS

As was the case with AS Gaming, Jash and Ritik began the video with a humorous note to grab the viewer's attention before answering a series of questions concerning the game's suspension. Later, they sought game suggestions from their audience.

In response to a query on whether there would be a Free Fire India like BGMI, they stated that even if this transpires, it will take time.

