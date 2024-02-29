AP.Bren vs HomeBois MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Overview, Livestream, and more

HomeBois is among the top teams of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 that have created a legacy in the MLBB esports scene over the years. On the other hand, AP.Bren is the champion of the recently concluded M5 World Championship. Thus, the Quarterfinals clash between these two teams is bound to draw plenty of audience attention.

Before the MLBB Quarterfinal games begin, this article will give you a brief overview of the teams based on their recent form and more.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: AP.Bren vs HomeBois overview and prediction

AP.Bren is currently one of the best teams in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via AP.Bren)

AP.Bren entered the competition as the champion of the M5 World Championship, the biggest stage in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports scene. They also started playing as champions from the very first match. Incidentally, AP.Bren faced HomeBois in their first Group Stage game, where they emerged victorious with a convincing (2-0) scoreline.

After that, AP.Bren won the Winners Match against Twisted Minds and secured their direct entry to the Quarterfinals from the Group Stage.

Players like Super Marco, FlapTzy, and Owgwen performed incredibly well in these two victories, grabbing the MVPs from these fixtures.

Will HomeBois take their revenge on AP.Bren in the MLBB Games of the Future Quarterfinal? (Image via HomeBois)

HomeBois, on the other hand, already lost a game in the tournament to AP.Bren, which cost them first and second place in the group table. However, they fought back to win the game against S2G Esports to secure the group's third and final qualifying spot.

Despite that win, the community was not betting on HomeBois in their Playoff Round 1 game against Deus Vult, the fourth-ranked esports team in the M5 World Championship. However, HomeBois proved the worth of their experience to win the game and qualify in the Quarterfinals to face AP.Bren a second time.

Players like Nets and Udil have consistently performed, were crucial in HomeBois’ victory against S2G Esports and Deus Vult, and were selected as MVPs in these games.

Prediction: Despite HomeBois enjoying a great run of form with two consecutive victories in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024, they have already lost once against AP.Bren. Thus, considering all these facts, we predict AP.Bren will be the winner in this fixture.

Head-to-head

AP.Bren faced HomeBois earlier in the tournament and won the first two games in the best-of-three (Bo3) format match. Super Marco and Owgwen from AP.Bren was chosen as the MVP of these two games.

Where to watch

You can watch the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 on the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in to these official channels on February 29, 2024, at 6:20 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) to catch all the action live.

Stream in these languages

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

