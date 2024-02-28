Deus Vult vs. HomeBois MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1: Overview, Livestream, and more

Deus Vult, the fourth-ranked Russian MLBB esports team in the M5 World Championship, is going strong in the MLBB games of the Future 2024. However, their opponent, HomeBois, is a challenging opponent and a contender for the winner’s title in the tournament. The second match of the Playoff Stage, Round 1, is thus drawing plenty of attention.

This article will give you a brief overview of the second-ranked team of Group A and the third-ranked team from Group B before their clash on the MLBB Games of the Future Playoff Stage, Round 1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1 matches: Deus Vult vs. HomeBois overview and prediction

Deus Vult is a top team in the MLBB pro circuit (Image via Deus Vult)

Deus Vult, despite losing the MLBB Winners Match of Group A against RRQ Hoshi and therefore losing their chance to become table toppers, entered the first round of the Playoffs as a second-placed team from Group B.

HomeBois has one of the largest fanbases in the circuit (Image via HomeBois)

That said, Deus Vult is among the best MLBB teams that has produced amazing results over the years. Therefore, the team is confident going into the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Knockout stages. Besides, the Russian esports franchise will be playing in front of their home crowd, which can play out to their advantage.

On the other hand, HomeBois is a strong contender for the trophy as well. They have one of the largest fanbases in the circuit that backs their team under any circumstances, giving them a huge boost in confidence. However, irrespective of that, the franchise has always been a top team in the circuit, and their run in the Group Stage has also been reassuring for the fans.

HomeBois lost their first match against AP.Bren and found themselves in the Elimination Match. There, they defeated S2G Esports to secure the final Playoff qualifying spot and entered Round 1 of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoff

Predictions: Since both teams are equally poised, considering their past results and current form, it is hard to predict a clear winner from this fixture. However, despite both teams losing one game in the Group Stage, Deus Vult’s recent form in the biggest MLBB tournaments gives them an advantageous position, in our opinion.

Head-to-head

These two teams have yet to lock horns in the biggest stages of MLBB esports.

Where to watch

You can catch all the action live from this fixture on the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in to them on February 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST (UTC +8) to enjoy the clash in your preferred language.

Stream in:

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

Follow for more MLBB games of the Future

Top MLBB players in Gof 2024 || Top MLBB teams in Gof 2024 || GoF 2024 full schedule || Alll MLBB teams in GoF 2024