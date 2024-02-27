MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group A decider matches: Overview, livestream, and more

The initial Group Stage games of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 concluded on February 26, 2024, and now it is time for the decider matches. All four teams of all groups have already played their first game. Now, the winners of the two fixtures will face each other for the top two spots in the group, while the losers will compete for the final qualifying spot in the Elimination Matches.

Since only the top three teams will enter the next round, and the top teams from each group will directly enter the Quarterfinals, these decider matches are crucial to all the teams.

This article will try to provide you with a brief overview of the Group A decider matches in MLBB Group of the Future 2024.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group A Winners Match overview and predictions

RRQ Hoshi will face Deus Vult in Group Stages decider matches of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via respective teams)

After winning their respective games, RRQ Hoshi and Deus Vult will face each other in the Group A Winner Match in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. Even though both teams have now qualified for the next round, this match will decide which team will directly enter the Quarterfinal stage as group toppers.

Team Lilgun didn’t stand a chance against RRQ Hoshi in their first Group Stage game. RRQ Hoshi won the first two MLBB games against them in the best-of-three (Bo3) format to secure their Playoff spot. Just as we predicted, RRQ Hoshi kept their run of good form going in the first match, and they will want to continue doing so in the Winners Match, too.

While the first fixture of Group A was a little easier to predict, the fixture between the Burmese Ghouls and Deus Vult was the Clash of the Titans in this group. While Burmese Ghouls’ quest for their lost fame and success brought them to Kazan, Deus Vult was the fourth-ranked team in the recently concluded M5 World Championship. Besides, they also had the home crowd playing out in their favor.

Deus Vult’s recent success in big stages helped them snatch the match from the Burmese Ghouls and gifted them the Playoff spot.

Prediction: It is tough to predict a winner in this match, considering the amazing form both RRQ Hoshi and Deus Vult are showcasing. However, Deus Vult is playing in front of their home crowd and their recent success in the big stages of MLBB esports gives them a slight edge over RRQ Hoshi, in our opinion.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group A Elimination Match overview and predictions

Burmese Ghouls will face Team Lilgun in the Group A Elimination Match in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via respective teams)

While the winners of the first two Group Stage games of Group A are trying to share the first and second spots between them, the Elimination Match will be more intense since the teams here will fight for the final Playoff spot.

Team Lilgun will try to bounce back in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 after their defeat against RRQ Hoshi in the first match of Group A. After losing 2-0 to the Indonesia-based esports organization, players like Aizen, Bebex, and Forbid will look forward to proving their worth in front of the Lilgun fans. However, their journey to the Playoffs looks rough.

Team Lilgun is a relatively new organization compared to the Burmese Ghouls. Burmese Ghouls, despite failing to register notable success in the last few years, are still a top team in the circuit. The Burmese team has an impressive roster coached by Steve Dale Vitug, further pushing their chances.

Prediction: Even though both teams failed to register a single victory in the best-of-three (Bo3) fixtures in their respective games, the Burmese Ghouls look like the better side on paper in the Group A Elimination Match in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Where to watch the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan Group A decider games?

Tune in to the official YouTube channels of Games of the Future on February 27, 2024, at 4:30 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) to watch the Elimination Match. Stick to the YouTube channel on the same date to watch the Winners Match from 6:30 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) onwards.

Stream in

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

Follow Sportskeeda for more Games of the Future updates

MLBB Games of the Future all team overview || Top 5 MLBB players to look out for in Games of the Future || Top 5 MLBB teams to watch out for in Games of the Future || Games of the Future full schedule