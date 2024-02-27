MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group B decider matches: Overview, Livestream, and more

The initial matches of Group B of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 concluded recently, and the community is immensely excited for the decider games. Since only the top three teams will enter the Playoffs, and only the top team from each group will directly enter the Quarterfinal stage, the Winners and Elimination Match are probably the most crucial games for teams in the Group Stage.

While the outcomes of the initial games in Group B matched our predictions, the current group situation is very exciting. Despite their valiant efforts, S2G failed to win over Twisted Minds in the first game and will now face HomeBois, a tough opponent in the Elimination Match.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group B Winners Match overview and prediction

The Winners Match will make for an interesting watch (Image via respective teams)

Despite losing the first of three games against S2G Esports, Twisted Minds fought back to secure victories in the last two games, thus securing victory in the best-of-three format match. Saano and Cuffin, their Gold and Mid Laner, grabbed the MVPs while helping their team earn a Playoffs spot by winning these two matches.

However, Twisted Minds will now face AP.Bren, the winners of the M5 World Championship in the Winners Match. Therefore, they will need a lot more to grab the top spot and qualify directly for the Quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, AP.Bren did not give a chance to HomeBois in the second match of Group B. Despite being a top team with one of the largest fanbases, the latter failed to register a single victory in the first two games of the best-of-three format match.

AP. Bren’s Gold Laner Super Marco and Roamer Owgwen shared the MVPs in these two matches, which goes on to show the ability of these players and the team.

Prediction: While Twisted Minds is a great team, AP.Bren is expected to sweep them to become the group leaders from this group and enter the Quarterfinal.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group B Elimination Match overview and prediction

This fixture will decide the third top team in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via respective teams)

S2G Esports is a Turkish team, relatively new to the MLBB pro circuit. As per Liquipedia, MLBB Games of the Future 2024 is their first major tournament, and they will try to put up a great display. They won the first game in their match against Twisted Minds in the Group Stage, where Lunar, their EXP Laner, grabbed the MVP.

On the other hand, HomeBois, S2G’s competition in the Elimination Game, is among the top teams in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. The Malaysian team recently won the last MPL Malaysia regional tournament to qualify for the M5 World Championship. So, it is evident that the road to Playoffs will be hard and bumpy for S2G Esports.

Prediction: While S2G Esports has potential, HomeBois will likely win the Elimination Match to enter the Playoffs as the third team from Group B in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Where to watch the MLBB Games of the Future 2024?

The organizer is streaming all matches from the Games of the Future on their official YouTube and Twitch Channels. You can watch both matches on February 27, 2024. The Elimination Match will begin at 4:30 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) and the Winners Match will start at 6:20 PM IST (UTC +8hrs).

Stream in

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

