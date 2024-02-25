ENEMY vs BEYOND World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024: Overview, Livestream, and more

ENEMY vs BEYOND in the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final is the best match-up of the tournament the community could ask for. Both teams have proven themselves throughout the tournament, recording convincing and hard-fought victories. However, in the showdown, the audience will only remember the champion.

Therefore, this article will discuss the rosters and past performances of ENEMY and BEYOND ahead of the final on February 25, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST (UTC +8hrs).

ENEMY vs BEYOND World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 finals is here (Image via Wargaming)

ENEMY qualified for the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 competition by winning the Legendary Seven Qualifier games. They have been showing their quality since the initial days of the Group Stage. In their opening match, ENEMY defeated SCANDAL by a 5-2 scoreline. Thereafter, they directly qualified for the Semifinals as Group A toppers by defeating 0ilGas (5-1) in the Winners Match.

In the Semifinal fixture, ENEMY clean-swept SOLNCE with a convincing 5-0 victory to qualify for the finals.

Meanwhile, BEYOND secured their Semifinal spot as Group B toppers by winning both the opening match and the Winners Match. They first defeated Venchaya Zima and faced SOLNCE in the Winners Match. Despite SOLNCE’s valiant efforts, BEYOND managed to snatch the victory with a 5-3 score.

In their Semifinal game, BEYOND defeated their groupmate WhoCares? (5-4) and qualified for the Grand Final of World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-head

As per Liquipedia, BEYOND is yet to face ENEMY in a competitive stage of World of Tanks esports.

Rosters

Tanks in World of Tanks (Image via Wargaming)

ENEMY

shtyr3

Aggress1ve

appleew0w

LaHaine

RandomStyle

NesKwi

ISERVERI.

XXSolitude (Substitute)

BEYOND

Positivell

Diffynder

Wilf

TheAnatolich

BEOWULF422

eXEvil

AIMLYL

SILIQ (Substitute)

Where to watch and prediction

You can catch the action from World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 live on the Games of the Future official YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial) and Twitch channels.

Since neither team has slipped in their journey to the finals, it is hard to predict the match winner. The evenly poised rosters make it even harder. While it will be interesting to see which team will lose the first game in the whole tournament, we predict ENEMY will win this match since they have faced comparatively better teams in the tournament.

